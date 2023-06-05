Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Be Presented In The Jamaica Dance Festival 2023

The company will perform Raindrop and Crosscurrent.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Be Presented In The Jamaica Dance Festival 2023

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Be Presented In The Jamaica Dance Festival 2023

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will participate in The Jamaica Dance Festival 2023, presented by A Better Jamaica, on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:00 at Rufus King Park in Jamaica, Queens. Click Here.

The presentation is the Company's third time returning to the festival to meet the diverse audience members of the Jamaica community. The Jamaica Dance Festival was the first to invite the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company during the pandemic when only outdoor performances were possible.

The Company will show the following iconic works by the late choreographer Nai-Ni Chen (1959-2021).

Raindrop - One of Nai-Ni Chen's most well-known dances. The choreographer draws inspiration from her childhood memory of the Taiwanese city in which she was born, Keelung, also known as the Rain Harbor.

Crosscurrent - a duet in which the physical tension between the dancers reflects the meeting of two cultures. Like two rapid streams flow together, there is tension, but also sparkles and splashes, creating passion and strength of this dialogue. This tension abates as rival currents begin to mingle, and a new vision emerges from harmony and love.

Peacock Dance - There are more than 55 ethnic groups living in China, and each group has unique dances and music. The peacock is considered a sacred bird among the Dai people in the Yunnan province. Because of the performers' supreme grace and elegance as peacocks, this dance is one of the most beautiful from that province. Many of the movements in this piece derive from real actions of the peacock, such as drinking water, walking, running, and grooming its feathers. The solo musical instrument for this dance: hulusi was originally used primarily in Yunnan province by the Dai and other non-Han ethnic groups but is now played throughout China. The hulusi has a very pure, clarinet-like sound.

The Way of Fire - An exploration of the ancient Chinese theory that the cycles of creation and destruction correspond to the ever-changing phenomena of nature. The "Five" refers to the five elements: wood, water, fire, metal, and earth. The cycles are also used to mark the passage of time. For instance, this year is the year of the Water Tiger. Each element, as part of the forces of nature, creates another in harmony and destroys another in conflict. This exploration focuses on the element of "Fire", which is used to extract metal, and can be destroyed by water.

Neptune's Dialog (1993) - One of Nai-Ni Chen's personal favorite dances, Neptune's Dialogwas created in memory of her childhood. She grew up in Keelung, Taiwan. The beautiful rain harbor is close to one of the island's most scenic beaches, YehLiu (Wild Willow) Beach/Park in Taiwan. The white sand beach is dotted with a unique geological feature, the world's only remaining mushroom (xun) stone landform. It is a magical place to which she hopes to bring the audience in this work.

About the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

Bringing the dynamic freedom of American modern dance together with the elegant splendor of Asian art, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is one of the most visible Asian American dance companies in America. Bessie award winning choreographer Chen's unique choreography transports audiences beyond cultural boundaries to the common ground between tradition and innovation, discipline and freedom, and form and spirit.

Since its inception in 1988, the company has earned a broad base of public support and has toured extensively to major performing arts centers throughout more than thirty states. Presented by some of the most prestigious concert halls in the United States, from The Joyce Theater in New York to the Ordway Center in Minnesota and the Cerritos Center in California, the Company has mounted more than twenty national tours and nine tours abroad. Ms. Chen's work has been presented by such acclaimed international festivals as the Silesian International Contemporary Dance Festival and the Konfrontations International Dance Festival, both in Poland, the Chang Mu International Arts Festival in Korea and the Meet in Beijing International Arts Festival. The Company was also honored by a distinctive grant award from both the President's Committee on Arts and Humanities and the Department of State to represent the United States in a seven-city tour arranged by the Tamaulipas International Arts Festival in Mexico. Also, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has the unique honor of having received more than fifteen awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous Citations of Excellence and grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

In addition to its extensive season of touring and performing, the company has developed Arts in Education residency programs in school districts to bring culture and arts into educational settings. It's colorful and engaging in-school assembly program "The Art of Chinese Dance" has been presented in hundreds of schools in NJ, NY, CT and PA, reaching hundreds of thousands of youth. The Company is currently in-residence at New Jersey City University and assisting NJCU in the development of a new BFA in Dance.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch One Day More at Broadway Backwards 2023 Photo
Video: Watch 'One Day More' at Broadway Backwards 2023

Watch the performance of 'One Day More' from Broadway Backwards 2023!

2
Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Photo
Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Julia Lester chats more about the importance of Into the Woods' message, why the Tonys mean so much to her, and so much more.

3
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT Photo
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released. Watch videos of the cast recording sessions!

4
THE LION KING North American Tour to Welcome Back Syndee Winters Photo
THE LION KING North American Tour to Welcome Back Syndee Winters

The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome back Syndee Winters as “Nala” from August 22 through October 29, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets to The Lion King!

More Hot Stories For You

Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of MusicalsCarolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals
Listen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on BroadwayListen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on Broadway
THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CLUE & More Rank Among Most Popular High School Shows for 2023THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CLUE & More Rank Among Most Popular High School Shows for 2023
Review Roundup: LOVE + SCIENCE Premieres at New York City CenterReview Roundup: LOVE + SCIENCE Premieres at New York City Center

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You