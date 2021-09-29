Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Song of Phoenix at Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University on October 14, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Song of Phoenix is a production that includes many of the Nai-Ni Chen signature works, which introduce the audience to the unique immigrant journey experienced by the choreographer, whose work reflects the struggle and triumph in adapting and integrating with her new home. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and free for Clemson University students, and can be purchased on the Clemson ticketing portal: https://clemson.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1336&r=35673d1521a843eba58018929cc2918d.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be presenting its signature production Song of the Phoenix, consisting of the choreographer's most well-known dances aiming to brings the audience on the immigrant's journey through space and time to a place where tradition meets innovation and cultures collaborate in harmony. These dances reflect the human condition in its global context and the artist's vision of the world in this transitional time. In this program, audience will experience the majestic thunder of the Martial Arts and the mysterious whisper of poetry through the global language of dance. Choreographer Nai-Ni Chen used the sybol of phoenix to name this production because the phoenix is known in both eastern and western cultures as an awe-inspiring creature of death defying strength and majesty, represents the power and mystery of the feminine for the East and renewal for the West. Applying the ancient wisdom of the Chinese I-Ching, Song of the Phoenix expresses modern concerns of the changing environment and events in human life with refreshing theatrical ideas, powerful dance movements that keeps the audience excited, surprised and most importantly, connected through the arts.