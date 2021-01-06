Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes January 11-15
Classes include Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral), Zhongmei Li (Chinese Classical Dance) and more.
NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level January 11-15, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.
The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:
Week of 1/11/2021
Monday - Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
Tuesday - Zhongmei Li (Chinese Classical Dance) at 11am
Wednesday - Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
Thursday - Zhongmei Li (Chinese Classical Dance) at 11am
Friday - Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral
Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.
About Zhongmei Li and Chinese Classical Dance
Zhongmei Li will teach one of the most well-known Chinese classical dance technique, the Duanghuang technique based on contemporary interpretation of the movement of the painted figures in the ancient caves of Duanhuang Grotto. The fantastic paintings in the caves were created in the Tang Dynasty by Buddhist monks travelling on the Silk Road.
In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'
YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent....
PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos
Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Leg...
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...