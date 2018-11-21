NaTasha Yvette Williams, Gavin Creel, Carolee Carmello, and Elizabeth Stanley Join A.R.T.'s EXTRAORDINARY

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) has announced the final roster of featured guests that will appear in ExtraOrdinary, a celebration of musical theater at the A.R.T. directed by Paulus.

NaTasha Yvette Williams will perform with the core company on Sunday, November 25 at 2PM and 7:30PM. She previously appeared at the A.R.T. in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, as well as its Broadway transfer. She is currently performing on Broadway as Becky in Waitress. Previous Broadway appearances include A Night With Janis Joplin, The Color Purple, and Chicago. She was named the first Kraft Foods New Voice of Gospel Winner in 2013. She recently appeared on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." Her album For My Mother was released by Roven Records earlier this year.

Gavin Creel will be the featured guest on Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30PM; Wednesday, November 28 at 2PM and 7:30PM; Thursday, November 29 at 7:30PM, and Friday, November 30 at 7:30PM. He previously appeared at the A.R.T. in the title role of Prometheus Bound. He previously appeared in The Public Theater and Broadway productions of Hair and the Broadway productions of Thoroughly Modern Millie, La Cage aux Folles, The Book of Mormon, and She Loves Me. He recently appeared in Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters, for which he received the 2017 Tony Award Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical.

Carolee Carmello will join Creel and the core company on Thursday, November 29 at 7:30PM. She previously appeared at the A.R.T. in Finding Neverland as Mrs. du Maurier, continuing with the production when it transferred to Broadway (Drama Desk Award nomination). She previously appeared on Broadway in thirteen other productions including Tuck Everlasting, Scandalous (Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations), The Addams Family (Drama Desk Award nomination), Lestat (Tony Award nomination), Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernell, and Parade (1999 Drama Desk Award).

Elizabeth Stanley will join Creel and the company for the closing performance of ExtraOrdinary on Friday, November 30 at 7:30PM. She appeared as Mary Jane Healy in the A.R.T.'s record-breaking production of Jagged Little Pill last spring. She has performed on Broadway in the 2014 revival of One the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the 2006 revival of Company, and in the First National Tours of Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu. Off-Broadway she appeared in Merrily We Roll Along at Encores! and Hello Again (Drama League Award, Best Ensemble) with Transport Group.

Williams, Creel, Carmello, and Stanley join a core company of seven artists from past A.R.T. productions in ExtraOrdinary, which features songs and stories from the past decade of boundary-breaking musicals, including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, Prometheus Bound, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The show's limited run began on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

The core company includes:

Melody A. Betts from A.R.T.'s 2014 production of Witness Uganda (also Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC)

Kathryn Gallagher from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of Jagged Little Pill (also Spring Awakening on Broadway)

Terrence Mann from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, for which he received his third Tony Award nomination (also the original Broadway casts of Les Miserables and Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

Brandon Michael Nase from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of The Black Clown (also Ragtime at Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre)

Bryonha Marie Parham from A.R.T.'s 2011 production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Prince of Broadway on Broadway)

MJ Rodriguez from A.R.T.'s 2017 productions of Burn All Night and Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women (also "Pose" on FX)

Matthew James Thomas from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway)

A five-piece band led by Music Director Lance Horne performs on-stage. Special guests during from the run include Patina Miller (November 16, 17, and 18), Alicia Hall Moran (November 19 and 21), Norm Lewis (November 20), Rachel Bay Jones (November 23), and Lea DeLaria (November 24).

During ExtraOrdinary, the Loeb Drama Center is hosting a display featuring photographs, props, costumes, and memorabilia from the more than thirty musicals, music- and dance-theater pieces, and plays with music staged at the A.R.T. over the last decade.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

