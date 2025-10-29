NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Unveils New Public Art Installation At 31 Chambers Street

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) have unveiled a new public art installation at 31 Chambers Street, home to DCLA’s offices. Four large-scale artworks—each occupying one side of the building—now enliven the protective sidewalk sheds surrounding the historic structure as facade repairs take place.

The installations, created by artists Lauren Camara, Dennis RedMoon Darkeem, Bayeté Ross Smith, and Zazu Swistel, are the first in New York City drawn from the inaugural gallery of pre-approved works for the City Canvas program, launched last year.

City Canvas, managed by DCLA in partnership with the Department of Buildings (DOB), reimagines the temporary protective structures that line New York’s streets as spaces for public art. The initiative simplifies the process for property owners to transform construction sites, scaffolding, and sidewalk sheds into platforms that celebrate creativity and community. The installation at 31 Chambers Street demonstrates how safety and aesthetics can coexist, turning utilitarian structures into striking visual landmarks.

Lauren Camara’s Paper Stories is composed of layered, meticulously cut paper portraits inspired by her conversations and encounters with community members. Dennis RedMoon Darkeem’s Travelers uses digital collage rooted in Indigenous tradition to honor the Four Directions, symbolizing healing and the relationship between water, land, and life’s journeys. Bayeté Ross Smith’s Mirrors features portraits of everyday individuals, all photographed in identical light and expression, exploring how perception shifts based on markers such as fashion, gender, ethnicity, and class.

DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo praised the installation as “transforming an unsightly construction shed from drab to fab,” emphasizing the program’s goal of turning necessity into opportunity. DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina noted that the works “remind us that beauty and safety can coexist on our city’s streets,” while Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo highlighted the City Canvas program’s role in redefining the look of protective urban structures across New York.