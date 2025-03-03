NYC Council Announces Increased Arts Funding In New York City Public Schools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYC Arts in Education Roundtable joined with Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Arts and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations Chair Carlina Rivera, Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, Education Chair Rita Joseph, Dr. Kristy De La Cruz, Superintendent of NYC Public Schools, District 4 and Paul Thompson, Executive Director, Arts Office, NYC Public Schools celebrated the success of the Support for Arts Instruction citywide initiative: a $4 million dollar investment to provide every public school student with a rich, diverse arts education throughout New York City. This is the third year of initiative - and the second year at $4 Million.

This school-based initiative supports New York State standard arts instruction programs with a focus on increasing access to the arts and supporting pathways for sequential arts learning. 239 schools were each awarded $16,527. PS 38M receives funding through the initiative for arts programming with Teatro Sea, Midori and Friends and Partnership with Children.

"New York City Arts in Education Roundtable is thrilled to stand again with the New York City Council in support of the Support for Arts Instruction initiative," said Kimberly Olsen, executive director of New York City Arts in Education Roundtable. "Arts education is transformative for students. It not only helps them explore their creativity, it leads to better academic outcomes, mental health, and graduation rates. The arts reach and engage all students in ways that other subjects can not. And most importantly, arts education has been and continues to be a critical lifeline for students. We look forward to building on this foundation and pushing for arts education for all!"

"Every student in New York City deserves access to a high-quality education that includes the transformative power of the arts. Through the Support for Arts Instruction initiative, we're not only enriching students' academic experiences, but empowering them to develop creatively, socially, and emotionally. This funding continues our commitment to building a more equitable education system where the arts are treated as integral to every child's growth and success," said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries.

Council Member Keith Powers said, "The arts are a critical part of a well-rounded education. The Support for Arts Instruction initiative has allowed New York City's students access to cultural institutions, meaningful arts instruction, and once in a lifetime performances. With federal funding cuts on the horizon, it's more important than ever that the city supports equitable access to arts instruction, and I will be pushing for these programs in this year's budget."

"The importance of arts in our schools can never be overlooked. The basic guitar chords I learned in our city's public school system set my entire adult life into motion. Just by exposing me to the arts, my experience at school unlocked a love of music and the community that comes with it, sent me traveling around the world, and - through a few twists and turns along the way - landed me right where I am now. Alongside all the other doors that education unlocks, every kid in New York City deserves that kind of opportunity. So especially in a world where kids are increasingly taught to the test, and forced to start thinking about college and their careers earlier and earlier in their young lives, I am so proud to secure additional funding for world class arts programming in our schools. And as long as I have anything to say about it, there's a lot more where that came from," said Council Member Justin Brannan.

"Midori & Friends is honored to partner with PS 38M through the Support for Arts Instruction Initiative. This meaningful investment in arts education allows us to establish a chorus program that will nurture students' creativity, build confidence, and foster community through music. We've seen firsthand how access to quality arts programming transforms young lives, and we're grateful to the City Council and the NYC Arts in Education Roundtable for their leadership in expanding these opportunities. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to ensuring every child in New York City has access to the transformative power of the arts, regardless of background or circumstance," said Larisa Gelman, Midori & Friends, Executive Director.

Schools were identified and selected by program partners at the New York City Council, NYC Public Schools Arts Office, and NYC Arts in Education Roundtable with the intention to expand access to supplemental arts instruction across the five boroughs and build new partnerships between schools and local cultural organizations. Schools were selected by these partners based on several factors including geographic region, school enrollment rates, and historic levels of access to arts education programming. Find the full list of schools funded here.

Last year, the NYC Arts in Education Roundtable released a report about the success of the initiative. The report found: