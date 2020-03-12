NYC College Theatre Programs Respond to Covid-19 Outbreak

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to multiple closures of New York City venues. These are the latest announcements from New York City colleges and their theatre programs.

As announced today, Broadway performances have been suspended until April 13, 2020. This comes after a decision from Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed, excepting schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.

New York University

The University announced on March 9 that all courses will be remote and continue after their scheduled spring break until the end of the month.

An important update on new coronavirus-related measures: For NYU in NYC, from 3/11-13, classes will move to remote instruction, and will continue that way for 3/23-27 (after spring break). https://t.co/b6ybuwniel - New York University (@nyuniversity) March 9, 2020

Fordham University

The University announced on March 9 that classes were suspended for that afternoon and the following day. Classes resumed online on March 11. As of right now, there have been no announcements regarding cancelled productions for those planned later on in the semester.

An update from Fordham Theatre regarding COVID-19: Thank you to our students, faculty, and outside partners for your overwhelming patience as we continue to navigate during this difficult and fast-changing situation. - Fordham Theatre Program (@fordhamtheatre) March 12, 2020

Our top priority is the safety of our community, and we are working diligently to prepare for the rest of the semester. We will do our best to keep you updated on the status of upcoming productions. For the latest, visit https://t.co/Evv5TmEoB3. - Fordham Theatre Program (@fordhamtheatre) March 12, 2020

Marymount Manhattan College

The college has suspended classes for March 12, 13, 16, and 17 in preparation for remote courses to begin on March 19.

Please check your MMC email or go to https://t.co/0zDqhZR8OG for important updates on changes to the College's operations and a transition to remote instruction as of Thurs, 3/12. More info will be coming over the next few days. Stay informed, stay connected. #MarymountManhattan pic.twitter.com/v7Sel2L4Dl - Marymount Manhattan College (@NYCMarymount) March 10, 2020

Columbia University

As of March 12, the University will remain open and functioning, however all classes will be held virtually for the rest of the semester. They are also encouraging students that are able to move out of residential halls to do so, but are not enforcing it for students that do not have a housing alternative.

Update 3/12 10:44am: "This is a hard time for all of us," President Bollinger writes. "Clearly, balancing all of the interests of all parts of the institution is an extraordinarily complex undertaking. I am so grateful to all of you." For more: https://t.co/fAsOXZEqcI - Columbia University (@Columbia) March 12, 2020

Barnard College

The college is following the same protocols as Columbia University, however has cancelled all events and gatherings, as well as their Fitbear classes until in-person classes resume. They are also suspending in-person admissions tours and information sessions.

An update from President Beilock on COVID-19 and virtual classes: https://t.co/bBtPOlbuOZ pic.twitter.com/7wBTnFXGn2 - Barnard College (@BarnardCollege) March 10, 2020

Julliard School

Although the school originally planned to resume normal activities at the end of the month of March, they have now decided that all courses will move to remote learning for the rest of the school year. All planned performances and public activities will be cancelled through the end of the school year, with plans to create opportunities for sharing their community's artistic work in the online space. There has not been a decision made regarding commencement.

The American Musical and Dramatic Academy

As of March 12, the academy has announced that classes, rehearsals, and performances will continue through Sunday, March 15. During a new Spring break schedule from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, March 23, there will be no classes, rehearsals, or performances. From Monday, March 23 to Sunday, April 5, they will be conducting all of classes online via email assignments and/or other online methods. The Spring semester will be extended for one week until Friday, June 5.





