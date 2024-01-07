NO NAME @ WORD UP SUPER STORY PARTY to Be Held in Washington Heights This Week

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter (top left) and host Jeff Rose (bottom right) will bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including Dr. Leona Godin, Alex Stein, Amy Engelhardt, Deandra Anjahlee and more to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, January 9 @ 7pm for its monthly series “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party). The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE and donations are welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination is required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue).

For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.