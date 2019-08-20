NO NAME Comedy Variety Show Comes To Otto's In Manhattan This Week

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced an August 23rd show at Otto's in Manhattan featuring performers Dave Lester, Chris Griggs, Liz Miele, Gabriel Pacheco and Mike Cannon.

The show - which starts at 7:00PM - will feature the sounds of The Summer Replacements" including Carl (BabyFreak) Fortunato and Fernando (Dr. Sandman) Morales Gonzalez.

No Cover, No minimum and Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue.

For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com; Performers subject to change, for more "No Name," info, contact (347) 885 3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.







