NIVA Announces 'Safe In Sound': A Reopening Checklist For The Live Entertainment Industry

As people in the U.S. continue to get vaccinated and cities and states begin to reopen, the National Independent Venue Association and Event Safety Alliance, in partnership with Association of Performing Arts Professionals, Coalition of Performing Arts Centers, and National Independent Talent Organization have joined together to research, create and present "Safe In Sound," a reopening checklist for the live entertainment industry. This toolkit was developed after consultation with the CDC and based on the most up-to-date guidance and resources available at Guidance for COVID-19 | CDC. It serves as the framework for venues and promoters to reopen fully as safely as possible.

'Safe In Sound' compiles expansive yet easily digestible information and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health experts and delivers it in a form tailored specifically for our industry," said Sean Lynch, co-chair of NIVA's Reopening Task Force. "As we return to these vital social environments, we need to make sure it's done safely and comfortably for artists, staff, and patrons alike. We can't wait to return to work and provide the live entertainment experience so many have missed."

The checklist addresses every major issue involved in producing a safe live event, both front of house and back of house.

"While it is always essential to meet state and local legal requirements, that is just the beginning," said Steve Adelman, Vice President of the Event Safety Alliance. "Every industry professional knows it takes an enormous amount of work to make events look simple. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented countless challenges to safely bringing audiences back to venues, safely getting production staff back to work behind the scenes, and safely returning artists to stages. We have created industry-specific guidance to put life safety first."