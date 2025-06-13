NEXT TO NORMAL Original Broadway Cast Recording 15th Anniversary Edition Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 15th Anniversary Edition of the Next to Normal Original Broadway Cast Recording has been released in its first-ever vinyl pressing and on CD, available now. Both the 2-CD set and the 2-LP vinyl edition feature complete lyrics and original color photography. The vinyl set also includes a note from composer and album co-producer Tom Kitt.

The new remix and remaster was overseen by Kitt, going all the way back to the original recording session multi-tracks. The 15th Anniversary Edition was released in streaming and digital formats last year.

The original Broadway Cast Recording of Next to Normal was produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joel Moss, and David Stone.

To order the CD and vinyl, or stream or download the 15th Anniversary Edition, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/NextToNormal15thAnniversary

Since the album's initial release in 2009, Next to Normal has taken its place among the groundbreaking American musicals. The show is experiencing a resurgence as the show just completed a wildly acclaimed new production on London's West End, which was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical.” Earlier this year, the production was broadcast in the US as part of PBS-TV's “Great Performances” series and will be screened in cinemas across the UK in the Fall of 2025. The London Original Cast Album, released by Ghostlight Records last month, is available to stream at nexttonormaluk.lnk.to/OLCR

The original Next to Normal album stars Alice Ripley, who won the Tony Award for her role, as “Diana Goodman”; J. Robert Spencer, who received a Tony nomination for his role, as “Dan Goodman”; Jennifer Damiano, who also received a Tony nomination for her role, as “Natalie Goodman”; Aaron Tveit as “Gabriel Goodman”; Adam Chanler-Berat as “Henry”; and Louis Hobson as “Dr. Madden” and “Dr. Fine.”

When the opportunity arose to re-release the original Next to Normal for the 15th anniversary, composer and album producer Tom Kitt knew he had the opportunity to transform the album's listening experience. Returning to the recording session multi-tracks, the producer was able to revisit the music, enhancing several elements, to remix and remaster it to the sound he always imagined in his head. Due to these efforts, listening to the music is like hearing it for the first time.

Mixed and co-produced by Derik Lee, this remarkable revitalization of the beloved cast album is a rare triumph in the Broadway space. Original fans will fall in love with their favorite numbers all over again – now reinfused with the energy that was felt live and in person at Broadway's Booth Theatre in 2009.

Next to Normal – with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt – explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including “Best Original Score,” and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as “one of the year's ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times.

“Next to Normal was one of the first cast albums I worked on,” remembers Tom Kitt. “Now, with fifteen years of additional experience, I have more knowledge that has allowed me to expand on what's possible. Originally, the strategy was to get the album out as soon as possible. Now, the goal is to create a timeless iteration of the musical that will live on far beyond the run of the show. The craft of curating a true album – one that is fully representative of the musical – has evolved.”

“I knew we could embrace the album's tonalities more, specifically the rock sound,” he explains. “We dialed up the instruments to make them feel more rich and propulsive. We were also able to finesse the balance, finding new elements in the vocal blend. Even though the ballads have a different sensibility, it all feels cohesive.”

“Credit must be given to my brilliant collaborator, mixer and co-producer Derik Lee,” he continues. “I gave him some general thoughts and he ran with them. He really embraced the rock/edgy sound I was looking for, without losing the presence of the vocals. ‘I'm Alive,' for example, is a track that Derik was able to work his magic with, making what already sounded epic go even further.”

Derik Lee adds: “With the addition of 15 years experience and new technology, we're mixing in a more modern way, digging a little deeper. We were able to bring the album into the sonic space of today, even though the songs retain their nostalgic feel. We tried to mix it more as an album than a cast recording. Tom gave me a lot of liberty to do that, saying the band should pop just as much as the vocals. The essence of the songs has been retained. The score sounds great, but it's always been great. The revamp of the album just helps fill out Tom's vision for how he originally wrote it. I tried to let the music guide me and stay out of the way.”

“Working in musical theater, I aspire to create musicals that are timeless,” Kitt concludes. “When Next to Normal opened 15 years ago, it struck a chord. I was curious to see how it would feel so many years later, so it was comforting to see the show resonate with the new audiences discovering it in the UK. I am still struck by the themes and emotions that my co-writer Brian Yorkey explored, and how personal Next to Normal continues to feel.”

The original Broadway production of Next to Normal was produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre. The current London production is produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, Ambassador Theatre Group, Aaron Glick, Pine Street Productions, P3 Productions, and The Donmar Warehouse.

Next to Normal, a supercharged ride from the opening number to the final seconds, is an emotional roller coaster that takes you from the highest highs to the lowest lows. With a rocking score and exhilarating performances by some of Broadway's most extraordinary voices, you cannot escape the power of this deeply moving piece of musical theater.