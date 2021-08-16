Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm Macdonald, And More to Headline New York Comedy Festival 2021

(NYCF) today announced its 2021 line-up of comedians, including Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm Macdonald, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett's Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Nick Kroll, ALOK, Marc Maron, Brian Regan, Gary Gulman, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau, and Andrew Santino, who are set to perform at the highly-anticipated, week-long festival from November 8 - 14. The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) today announced its 2021 line-up of comedians, including Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm Macdonald, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett's Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Nick Kroll, ALOK, Marc Maron, Brian Regan, Gary Gulman, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau, and Andrew Santino, who are set to perform at the highly-anticipated, week-long festival from November 8 - 14.

The festival will feature more than 200 comedians from around the world performing in over 100 shows across all five boroughs at New York City's most iconic venues, including the Apollo Theatre, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Town Hall, among others. In addition to stand-up, programming will include pop-up events, improv and sketch comedy, conversations, panel discussions, live podcasts and much more from the industry's leading talent. Additional shows will be announced soon.

To celebrate diverse voices in comedy and entertainment, the NYCF, in partnership with Citi, will host "Citi Presents: Comedy Included," an event featuring powerful and expressive panel discussions, special performances, keynotes, engaging content and more. During the two-day event at Carolines on Broadway, audiences will hear from industry leaders, comedians, writers, influencers and producers, who will lead transformative conversations on advancing diversity, equality and inclusion in comedy. The NYCF is working with The FQ to curate the program. Special guests and the program schedule will be announced at a later date.

"We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "It's been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City but also to creating opportunities for neighborhood venues across the five boroughs that are the backbone of New York's comedy scene, which suffered so much during the pandemic," Hirsch adds.

"Of all the gigs I missed because of the pandemic, missing this one hurt the most. Thrilled to be back!" said Bill Maher, who will be performing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

As New York City shows its resiliency, recovering from the pandemic and bringing live entertainment back to the city's stages, The New York Comedy Festival continues to work alongside our partners, once again providing fans with more experiences that reunite and bring joy to us all.

. Citi is the Official Card and Sponsor of The New York Comedy Festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets to NYCF shows beginning August 18th at 11:00 AM EST until August 22nd at 10:00 PM EST. Citi cardmembers have access to purchase select preferred tickets until October 15th at 10:00PM EST. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com/nycf2021

. Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting August 23rd at 10:00 AM EST. Tickets can be purchased through the New York Comedy Festival website here: www.nycomedyfestival.com