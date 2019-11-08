NBC to Air Sneak Peak of Musical Drama ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on January 7

On January 7, NBC audiences will get a sneak peek at the premiere episode of new high-concept drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The series premiere will be available to stream on the NBC App and Hulu following its on-air premiere preview.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" stars Jane Levy ("Suburgatory") as a whip-smart computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss played by Lauren Graham ("Parenthood") and her mom, played by Mary Steenburgen ("The Last Man on Earth").

The cast will also include Alex Newell and Skylar Astin. Astin will play Max, Zoey's co-worker and best friend who is funny and has an indie vibe. Newell is Mo, Zoey's neighbor who is easygoing, open-minded and cool.

On Feb. 16 at 9 p.m., "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" makes its regular timeslot debut (with a re-airing of the pilot at 8 p.m.). Beginning in March, it will air between the all-new "Little Big Shots" with Melissa McCarthy and fan-favorite "Good Girls," starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta.





