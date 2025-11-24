Myles Frost to Star in CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage

Myles Frost will headline Arena Stage's upcoming production of Chez Joey. Following a run as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical, the Maryland-native Broadway sensation will return home to the DC area this winter to bring his powerhouse talent and unparalleled charisma to the iconic role of slick-talking, velvet-voiced songster, Joey Evans.

Featuring fresh arrangements from the catalog of Great American Songbook legends Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), and direction by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal) and Glover, Chez Joey will run January 30 – March 15, 2026, in Arena’s Kreeger Theater. Press Night will be held on Friday, February 13. For information and tickets, visit arenastage.org/joey.

Frost came onto the Broadway scene full throttle, immediately captivating audiences and critics alike with a breakout performance that would go on to make Tony Award history. In 2022, while completing a B.A. in Fine Arts at Bowie State University, he became the youngest solo performer ever to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Michael Jackson. His striking physicality and vocal precision brought international praise, including a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and an Olivier nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. A self-trained pianist, singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Myles developed his vocal brilliance, emotional depth, and magnetic stage presence in local talent shows, school productions, and church performances growing up. Now, the Silver Spring, Maryland, native returns to where his artistic journey began to introduce DMV audiences to this bold retelling of a classic tale about high stakes, hot music, and an irresistible game of romance and ambition.

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be premiering the new adaptation of Chez Joey at Arena Stage on January 30th,” said Frost. “It’s an honor to bring this story to life alongside industry legends like Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share this beautiful work with everyone. I don’t think the people are ready!”

Set on the South Side of 1940s Chicago, Chez Joey follows a silver-tongued nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. As the lights dim and the music swells, Joey’s got a choice to make: play it straight or gamble it all for a shot at the spotlight.

Reintroducing beloved Pal Joey standards like “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “What is a Man?,” and “I Could Write a Book,” the score for Chez Joey expands to include favorites from the 1957 film adaptation, such as “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.” Rodgers and Hart fans can also expect classics like “My Funny Valentine,” “This Can’t Be Love,” and “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” among others. The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.