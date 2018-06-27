Must Watch: Screen and Stage Anyas Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Perform 'Journey to the Past'

What could be better than one Anya at the Broadway Princess Party? How about two!

Performing together for the very first time, the singing voice of 'Anya' in the animated film "Anastasia," Liz Callaway, and the actress who originated the role of 'Anya' in the Broadway production, Christy Altomare, sang "Journey To The Past" as a duet, arranged by Benjamin Rauhala.

Watch the performance below!

The company of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Max von Essen, Vicki Lewisand Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

