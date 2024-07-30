Musictalks Features Student Young Cellists As Soloists With Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MusicTalks, a non-profit organization that brings together audiences and artists through intimate, educational, and interactive programming, proudly presents its annual Cello Course recital Thursday, August 8, at 5PM at The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

Led by Artistic Director Elad Kabilio, the concert showcases young string players between the age of 9 and 17, alongside professional musicians who will have spent the previous week coaching the repertoire and refining the student's technique and artistry. Over the course of a week-long, students take daily one-on-one lessons, study music history and theory, rehearse chamber repertoire, and coach with some of the most prominent classical music teachers in New York City.

The program features performances of chamber music masterpieces, including Schubert's String Quintet in C major and Rossini's Sonata No. 2 for Strings and Duetto for Cello and Bass. Additionally, the ensemble will be presenting a seldom-performed work by Josima Feldschuh, a young Jewish female composer who perished in the Holocaust when she was 13 years old.

Solos, to be performed by Cello Festival Students and Guest Artists, include Shostakovich, Boccherini, Vivaldi Cello concertos, Fauré's Elegie, and Saint-Saëns' Allegro Appassionato for Cello and Orchestra.

"The cello festival is an especially meaningful part of the work we do at MusicTalks for me." Said Artistic Director, Elad Kabilo. "It is an honor to provide young artists with the opportunity to perform a solo with an orchestra, often for the first time, in a kind, supportive, and caring environment that allows their talent to shine. The Schubert, in particular, is such an important staple of the chamber music repertoire, so it is an important step for these young artists to be able to work on and perform the piece with professionals."

Event Information:

Cello Festival Chamber Music Concert

Thursday, August 8 at 5PM

Cello Festival Solo Concertos with MusicTalks Chamber Symphony

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

334 Amsterdam Ave at, W 76th St, New York, NY 10023

Links:

5PM Concert - https://festcello1.eventbrite.com

7PM Concert - https://festcello.eventbrite.com

Artists:

Masha Polishchuk, violin

Maira Im, violin

Maya Lorenzen, violin

Kate Goddard, violin

Tia Allen, viola

Elad Kabilio, cello

Dara Blum, double bass

Program:

Antonín Dvořák

String Quintet No. 2 in G major, Op. 77, B. 49 ("III. Poco andante")

Franz Schubert

String Quintet in C major, D. 956, Op. posth. 163 "Cello Quintet"

Gioachino Rossini

String Sonata No. 2 in A major

Additional works by Josima Feldschuh, Shostakovich, Boccherini, Vivaldi, Fauré, and Saint-Saëns

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. General Admission - $30; Prime Seating - $50; Prime Seating and VIP Reception and Artist Meet and Greet - $120

About MusicTalks

MusicTalks offers uniquely personal and informal concerts featuring a wide range of musical styles performed by the finest artists in New York. MusicTalks aims to break down the barriers between musicians and audiences by infusing engaging and interactive conversation into the concert experience. Audiences will form new connections to the music and have an experience that truly makes Music Talk.