Musicians From NY Philharmonic To Perform Chamber Music By Mahler, Schumann, And Brahms With Pianist Shai Wosner

The New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present a chamber program featuring Mahler's Piano Quartet, Schumann's Piano Quartet, and Brahms's String Sextet No. 1, performed by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and pianist Shai Wosner on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at 92nd Street Y.

The Mahler and Schumann Piano Quartets will be performed by Assistant Concertmaster Michelle Kim, Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young, Associate Principal Cello Eileen Moon-Myers, and Shai Wosner. Philharmonic Principal, Second Violin Group, Qianqian Li, Assistant Principal Viola Cong Wu, and cellist Eric Bartlett will join Ms. Kim, Ms. Young, and Ms. Moon-Myers for Brahms's String Sextet No. 1.

Shai Wosner regularly collaborates with Philharmonic musicians in chamber music, including on the Philharmonic's Saturday Matinee Concerts and Philharmonic Ensembles series.

Earlier this season, the New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y co-presented a chamber concert featuring the New York Philharmonic String Quartet and The Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov. Next season, the Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present the New York Philharmonic String Quartet with pianist Emanuel Ax (December 2020) and Philharmonic musicians performing chamber works by György Kurtág and his influences (May 2021).

Tickets may be purchased at 92y.org/event/shai-wosner or by calling (212) 415-5500. (Ticket prices subject to change.)





