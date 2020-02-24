Musicians From NY Philharmonic To Perform Chamber Music By Mahler, Schumann, And Brahms With Pianist Shai Wosner
The New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present a chamber program featuring Mahler's Piano Quartet, Schumann's Piano Quartet, and Brahms's String Sextet No. 1, performed by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and pianist Shai Wosner on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at 92nd Street Y.
The Mahler and Schumann Piano Quartets will be performed by Assistant Concertmaster Michelle Kim, Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young, Associate Principal Cello Eileen Moon-Myers, and Shai Wosner. Philharmonic Principal, Second Violin Group, Qianqian Li, Assistant Principal Viola Cong Wu, and cellist Eric Bartlett will join Ms. Kim, Ms. Young, and Ms. Moon-Myers for Brahms's String Sextet No. 1.
Shai Wosner regularly collaborates with Philharmonic musicians in chamber music, including on the Philharmonic's Saturday Matinee Concerts and Philharmonic Ensembles series.
Earlier this season, the New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y co-presented a chamber concert featuring the New York Philharmonic String Quartet and The Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov. Next season, the Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present the New York Philharmonic String Quartet with pianist Emanuel Ax (December 2020) and Philharmonic musicians performing chamber works by György Kurtág and his influences (May 2021).
Tickets may be purchased at 92y.org/event/shai-wosner or by calling (212) 415-5500. (Ticket prices subject to change.)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run through April 5!... (read more)