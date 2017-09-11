Musical Theatre Factory Announces 2017-2018 Season Lineup

Now in its fourth year of operation, and its second season as a Resident Company of Playwrights Horizons, Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), announces its full season of programming for the 2017-2018 Season.

Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Shakina Nayfack and General Managers Frankie Dailey and Joey Monda, the 2017-2018 MTF season includes eight Developmental Residencies, eight Joe's Pub concerts, four of MTF's signature 4X15 series, four Factory Salons as well as regularly meeting Writers Groups and Representation Roundtables, devoted to showcasing emerging writers of color, women writers and trans* identified writers. The Musical Theatre Factory Season is overseen by Director of Programming Lynn Spector.

When looking toward the 2017-28 Season, Founding Artistic Director Shakina Nayfack offered the following:

"We dedicate our 2017-18 season to the memory of Michael Friedman, a brilliant composer-lyricist and a beloved friend and colleague to many of us at MTF. Michael frequently advised and mentored our members, and was fond of saying how angry he was that Musical Theatre Factory didn't exist when he was getting his start. This year our Development Residency series will be exposing the struggles that define us as individuals, communities, families, and friends. As Michael taught us, "everybody's singing a different song, but if they all fit together then it can't be wrong."

Musical Theatre Factory's 2017-2018 Season includes the following projects:

Developmental Residencies:

The pinnacle of MTF programming, a Developmental Residency offers creative teams of new musicals ten days of studio space, casting,administrative, and dramaturgical support to get new musicals up on their feet and in front of a public audience all at no cost to the artists.s. Developmental Residencies are overseen by a team of young producers participating in the Factory Producing Residency, awarded this season to KC Hur, Ali Jamali, Lianne Kennedy, and Maggie Snyder.

This season boasts a largely award-winning lineup of new musical writers.

LOVE IN HATE NATION

A Turbulent American Romance

Music, Lyrics, and Book by

Joe Iconis

Oct 16th - 2pm & 7pm

October 17th - 4pm & 8pm

A rock and roll love story between two girls in a 1960's Juvie Hall and the ensuing revolution that occurs when a group of delinquents learn how to form a community and become true American rebels.

SLEEPING IN THE GROUND

Music & Lyrics by

Katie Thompson

Nov 11th - 3:30pm & 8pm

Nov 12th - 4pm

A darkly comic musical about dealing with death - and what it deals back.

FIVE POINTS

Book by

Harrison David Rivers

Music by

Ethan Pakchar & Douglas Lyons

Lyrics by

Douglas Lyons

Dec 8th - 8pm

Dec 9th - 3:30pm & 8pm

Dec 10th - 3:30pm

1863, NYC. A former Irish jig champion and a young black step dancer risk everything in pursuit of the American Dream.

EASTBOUND

Book & Music by

Cheeyang Ng

Book & Lyrics by

Khiyon Hursey

February Dates to be Announced

Presented in association with New York Theatre Barn

Two Asian brothers separated at birth struggle with culture, traditions and mortality in a fight to survive to be better than before.

INTERSTATE

Music by

Melissa Li

Book & Lyrics by

Melissa Li & Kit Yan

March Dates to be Announced

At the height of internet fame, a hesitant transgender poet and ambitious lesbian singer embark on a cross-country tour that changes the life of a trans teenager in small-town Kentucky.

HART ISLAND

Book & Lyrics by

Michelle Elliott

Music by

Danny Larsen

March Dates to be Announced

Presented in association with Village Theatre

The powerful story of an incarcerated man and an undocumented woman whose lives intersect on Hart Island, New York City's resting place for unclaimed souls.

SHADES OF WAYNE

Music by Lisa Burns

Words by Christopher Staskel

April Dates to be Announced

When a debilitating stroke destabilizes their fifty-year marriage, Wayne and Aggie cope by generating imaginary friends.

THE RIVER IS ME

Book & Lyrics by

Sukari Jones

Music by Troy Anthony

June Dates to be Announced

In 1955 Money, Mississippi,a black boy dreams of becoming a superhero endowed with the powers of water in order to save his mother from daily violence. After a whistle and moonless night, the boy gets his wish and transforms.

4x15 Series:

A showcase of 15-minute staged segments from four new shows by up-and-coming writers. Each creative team receives five hours of rehearsal to workshop an excerpt of their piece with a cast of MTF member performers.

November 20th @ 8pm @ TACT (900 Broadway, New York, NY 10003)

January, March, May Dates to be Announced

Salon Series:

Informal open mic nights for new musical theatre songs. These community-building events provide an open platform for all artists to share their work,and to seek out new collaborators. The drop-in evening serves as a beginning point for new projects or a check-in for long gestating shows.

October, December, February, April Dates to be Announced

Joe's Pub Concert Series:

A showcasing opportunity for some of Musical Theatre Factory's rising stars.

Sept 25th at 9:30

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

by Michael R. Jackson

October 30th at 7pm

JENNA TASHA RUBAII & VISHAL VAIDYA

November 27th at 9:30

ABBY PAYNE & CHRISTOPHER ANSELMO

February 26th @ 7pm

FRANCOIS & THE REBELS

by Jaime Cepero

March 15th @ 9:30

JOEL WAGGONER

April & May

REPRESENTATION ROUNDTABLE SHOWCASES

Dates To Be Announced

June 25th @ 7pm

LARRY OWENS & FRIENDS

MTF Season Closer!

Representation Roundtables:

Drop-in song clinics and safe-space sharing forums devoted to showcasing emerging People of Color, Women, and Trans* Identified artists. In these monthly writers rooms, musical theatre creators each receive uninterrupted sharing time, with the potential for feedback and support. These commitment-free round tables seek to support underrepresented writers as well as provide an entry-point to other MTF Assembly Line programs

Women & Trans/Gender Non-Conforming

All at Playwrights Downtown

440 Lafayette Street

Saturday, September 9

1pm to 3pm

Saturday, October 14

Saturday, November 11

Saturday, January 13 (2018)

Saturday, February 10

Saturday, March 10

Saturday, April 14

Saturday, May 12

All 1:30pm to 4:30pm

People of Color

All at Playwrights Downtown

440 Lafayette Street

Saturday, September 16th (2pm to 5pm)

Saturday, October 21st

Saturday, November 18th

Saturday, January 20th, 2018

Saturday, February 17th, 2018

Saturday, March 17th, 2018

Saturday, April 21st, 2018

Saturday, May 19th, 2018

All 1:30pm to 4:30pm

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE FACTORY

Musical Theatre Factory was founded by Artistic Director Shakina Nayfack in January 2014 as a collective for early-career musical theatre makers interested in changing the way new musicals are developed in New York City. The mission of the Factory is to develop and present new Musical Theatre works in a collaborative environment free from the pressures of critical or commercial success. With a focus on peer-evaluation and process-driven volunteer support, MTF's assembly line of development programming directly addresses the needs of today's musical theatre artists and is intended to nurture new work from initial concepts to full drafts and, occasionally, first productions.

In its first three years MTF has assisted in the development of over 110 new musicals with more than 1000 volunteers contributing over 18,000 combined hours of service. The organization has partnered with a number of other theatre companies throughout NYC, including Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre, The People's Improv Theatre, Poetic Theatre Productions, and Playwrights Horizons, where they are a participant in the Resident Company Program.

MTF members include some of today's most exciting composers, lyricists, book writers, directors, choreographers, music directors, dramaturgs, performers, and arts administrators. The organization is overseen by General Managers Frankie Dailey and Joey Monda, with Creative Producer Aaron Glick serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

