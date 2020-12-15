Musical Podcast THREE GHOSTS Launches on December 20

THREE GHOSTS is an epic retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

With a cast of over 40 people self-recording from all over the world: Australia, Colombia, Germany, The Philippines, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, and The United States, Pipe Dream Theatre has created a brand-new musical podcast experience.

Complete with 20 incredible songs and 3D sound, this age-old tale has never been heard like this before!

Keeping true to Dickens' own words "to raise the Ghost of an idea," THREE GHOSTS will send tingles up your spine, have you laughing, crying, and ultimately remembering why this season is so important, now more than ever.

THREE GHOSTS releases December 20, 2020 on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, and more!