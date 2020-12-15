Musical Podcast THREE GHOSTS Launches on December 20
The podcast is available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, and more!
THREE GHOSTS is an epic retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
With a cast of over 40 people self-recording from all over the world: Australia, Colombia, Germany, The Philippines, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, and The United States, Pipe Dream Theatre has created a brand-new musical podcast experience.
Complete with 20 incredible songs and 3D sound, this age-old tale has never been heard like this before!
Keeping true to Dickens' own words "to raise the Ghost of an idea," THREE GHOSTS will send tingles up your spine, have you laughing, crying, and ultimately remembering why this season is so important, now more than ever.
THREE GHOSTS releases December 20, 2020 on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, and more!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...