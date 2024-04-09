Musical Benefit For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Comes to the Triad in April

The event takes place Sunday, April 28, 3:00-4:30 PM.
Triad Theater and Laura Slutzsky will present a musical benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, co-hosted by Laura Slutsky and Sue Matsuki, featuring special guest Lina Koutrakos. The event takes place Sunday, April 28, 3:00-4:30 PM.
Laura Slutsky - Co-Host
Sue Matsuki - Co-Host / Vocalist
Lina Koutrakos - Special Guest Vocalist
Gregory Toroian - Musical Director / Piano
Skip Ward - Bass
Eric Halvorson - Drums
Margaret Curry - Vocalist
Diane D’Angelo - Vocalist
Jackie Draper - Vocalist
Meg Flather - Vocalist
Kati Neiheisel - Vocalist
Eva Steinberg - Vocalist
Deborah Stone - Vocalist
Elvira Tortora - Vocalist
Leslee Warren - Vocalist
Triad Theater
158 West 72nd Street (2nd floor)
Laura Slutsky & Sue Matsuki co-host a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with Special Guest Lina Koutrakos (and another Special Guest to be announced soon)! Musical Director Gregory Toroian is on piano, Skip Ward on bass & Eric Halvorson on drums.
In a segment called Legends that “Muse” Me, each singer of The Sisterhood will pay tribute to a female singer or composer that has inspired them to sing! Featuring 2024 Bistro Award Winner Margaret Curry (Linda Ronstadt), Diane D’Angelo (Shirley Bassey), Jackie Draper (Edith Piaf), Multi-MAC & Broadway World & Bistro Award Winner Meg Flather, Bistro & Multi-MAC & Julie Wilson Award Winner, Sue Matsuki (Judy Garland & Ella Fitzgerald), Kati Neiheisel (Julie London), Eva Steinberg (Peggy Lee), Deborah Stone (Amanda McBroom), 2024 Bistro Award Winner & MAC Award Nominee Elvira Tortora (Barbara Cook), Three Tomatoes Winner Leslee Warren (Ethel Waters).
