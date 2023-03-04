Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Music Review: Katie Boeck Asks “Would You Do It” OVER AGAIN As Her Single Signals Her Upcoming Album

Passion, Fire, And Minor Keys

Mar. 04, 2023  

This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles comes from Katie Boeck (pronounced Boke) who, early in February, released her single, OVER AGAIN. This haunting tune is to be included on her upcoming album, CALICO (co-written/produced with Dustin Ransom) which is being released in April, and if OVER AGAIN is the coming attraction trailer, we are anxious for the feature presentation... in a very good way. This is an original song by the veteran of the Tony Nominated revival of SPRING AWAKENING, where she (& her guitar) provided the voice of Wendla to Sandra Mae Frank's sign language acting. Not having seen the SPRING revival, this singer/songwriter's work was completely new to Little Bobby and so we decided to dive in and hear what we could hear, and what we heard was a gorgeous voice. Her rich high Pop soprano vocals filled with the emotion of the song. Like a howl in the wilderness entreating us for rescue or to follow her in ... an entreaty to come find her with a beautiful almost tear-filled lilt to her voice... timeless sounds really.

Speaking of Time, her lyrics are beautiful poetry taking in time's cruelty and asking of the past, would you do it differently if you could? The dichotomy of life and love's joy and love's pain and the human nature that says "you would be the one for me if I ever lost you." There is also fiery imagery throughout Katie's poem which is a story of a life's failures. It's the end - past the end, in fact, and here we are asking ourselves, our lovers if would we would do it again. Regardless of where we came from and where we are, Katie seems to reach the conclusion that we wouldn't do it differently in life, romance, or for any part of ourselves that we have become today. No, it didn't fail, it burned and burned until there was nothing more to burn and that's history that can't be rewritten, but however much we burned out - we would do it again. That passion, that fire that was too all-consuming cannot be resisted... not for long.

The music underscoring Katie's vocals adds to the distant echo of the song and the almost Celtic call in her voice. The driving rhythm in the guitar, the minor key, and dissonant chords make it bubble below the surface. This beautiful, mournful sound reaches through the listener to the past, giving us the sorrows, but then depositing us in the present a little cleaner for the experience.

In all, my sweets, haunting is precisely the right descriptor for Katie Boeck's OVER AGAIN, and it will haunt us until her new album, CALICO, is in our hot little rainbow manicured fingers because this lovely tune gets ...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Put This One In Your Spotifies: HERE

Check Out What Katie Is up To On Her Webbysite: HERE

And Follow Her InstaPictograms: HERE

Album Cover Art/Photo By Anna Haas

share