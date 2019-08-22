Music Director Jaap van Zweden Conducts The NY Philharmonic In Two Upcoming Concerts

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the New York Philharmonic in the Sibelius Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich as soloist and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m.; and Saturday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Augustin Hadelich released an acclaimed recording of the Sibelius Violin Concerto in 2014. Gramophone wrote that "his performance, scrupulously following Sibelius's dynamic marks, stresses the almost desperate, passionate character of much of the music.... In the finale, his playing has tremendous energy, and though he certainly does not eschew beauty of tone ... one always feels that emotional expression is at the heart of his performance." In its review of his May 2017 appearance with the Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall, The New York Times wrote that "Mr. Hadelich increasingly seems to be one of the outstanding violinists of his generation." Augustin Hadelich most recently performed with the Philharmonic in July 2019 at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, performing Britten's Violin Concerto with Jaap van Zweden conducting.

Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique tells the story of an artist suffering from unrequited love who takes opium and dreams that he witnesses his own execution and a witches' sabbath celebrating his death. The performances of this programmatic work will be complemented by a Nightcap concert on October 5, 2019, curated by Grammy Award-winning composer, writer, vocalist, director, and visual artist Laurie Anderson, who will explore narratives and storytelling in music. The Kravis Nightcap series presents seven late-night, cabaret-style concerts curated by contemporary composers who engage in conversation about the music with host Nadia Sirota, The Marie-Josée Kravis Creative Partner. Taking place at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse after select subscription programs, these events explore themes related to those Philharmonic concerts in a casual setting.

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on Friday, October 4 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Single tickets for the subscription program start at $32. A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. Single tickets to Nightcap are $25. (Ticket prices are subject to change.) The New York Philharmonic is offering an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert Friday, October 4 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

