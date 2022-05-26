Museum of the Moving Image to Celebrate the Tony Awards With a Muppet-Broadway Tribute

In honor of the upcoming Tony Awards on June 12, Museum of the Moving Image will highlight some of the greatest Muppet moments that feature legendary stars and memorable songs of musical theater. Julie Andrews, Joel Grey, Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman, Ben Vereen, Bernadette Peters, Valerie Harper, and Liza Minnelli are among the guest stars.

Tickets: $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3-17) / Free or discounted ($11) for MoMI members. Order online.

The program runs approximately 80 minutes.

For more information visit: https://movingimage.us/event/a-henson-broadway-tribute/2022-06-04/