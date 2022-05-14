Everything We Know So Far About the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is back in a big way in 2022! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns this June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2021/2022 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!

When is the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony?

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

How do I watch the 2022 Tony Awards?

The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*

When are 2022 Tony Awards nominees announced?

The 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations Announcement took place at 9:00 AM ET on Monday, May 9, 2022. A Strange Loop earned the most nominations of the season with eleven nods, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each.

Click here for a full list of nominees.

Who is eligible for 2022 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced its first round, second round and third round of eligibility rulings.

Eligible productions included:

Pass Over, Six, Lackawanna Blues, Chicken & Biscuits, Is This a Room, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Dana H., Caroline, or Change, Diana, The Musical, Trouble in Mind, Clyde's, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ The Musical, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, The Little Prince, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, Hangmen, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturday Night, Girl From The North Country, and Macbeth.

Who is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards?

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will host the ceremony. "I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!" said Ariana DeBose. "This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th."

Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough have been named co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One."

When will the Tony Honors take place?

The annual Tony Honors reception will take place on Monday, June 6th, recognizing the recipients of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre for their outstanding contributions to the Broadway industry.

The 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC); Broadway For All; music copyist, Emily Grishman; Feinstein's/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.

Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more updates on all things Tony Awards!