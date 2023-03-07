Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Museum Of Broadway Adds New Artifacts From THE MUSIC MAN, INTO THE WOODS, A STRANGE LOOP, and More

Mar. 07, 2023  

Beginning today, guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view several new artifacts from recently-closed Broadway shows, including a suitcase carried by Hugh Jackman and band hats worn by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, Usher's hat worn by Jaquel Spivey in the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop, a costume worn by Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice (2019), and a costume worn by Sara Bareilles in the 2022 revival of Into The Woods.

Additionally, the Museum has added several notable historic artifacts, including Bob Fosse's Tony Awards from Dancin' (1978) and Big Deal (1986), spurs worn by Tom Wopat in the 1999 Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun, a replica of Alan Jay Lerner's annotated script for Camelot (1960), a hat worn by Dale Soules in The Magic Show (1974), a wig worn by Tovah Feldshuh in Golda's Balcony (2003), and a ukelele from Nice Work If You Can Get It (2012) signed by Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara.

There have also been a few updates in the "Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, designed by Tony Award winner David Rockwell.

The stage management booth has been updated to feature a video of the Aladdin stage management team calling the song "Friend Like Me," during a performance of the show, along with the calling script so guests can follow along to better understand the role of a stage manager.

Additionally, a new AR experience has been unveiled in which guests can use a special mirror to transform themselves into select characters from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child including Harry Potter, Professor Umbridge, Professor Dumbledore, and Bane. All of the hair and make-up looks are designed by Carole Hancock, and the face charts of these looks are on display within the exhibit.

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $39, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Group and special event pricing is available upon request.

The Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W. 45th St, opened to the public on November 15, 2022, and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.

The highly-anticipated and acclaimed Museum is founded by entrepreneur and two-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. This one-of-a-kind Museum is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

The Museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with "The Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, designed by David Rockwell and presented by Broadway.com, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Photo Credit: Darren Cox



