More Artists Join Lineup for Richard Tucker Music Foundation 2024 Opera Gala at Carnegie Hall

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation presents its annual Gala on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, tenor Anthony Léon, soprano Nadine Sierra, and soprano Elena Villalón join the star-studded line-up of previous Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests.

Costanzo received a 2010 Richard Tucker Career Grant; Léon received a 2024 Richard Tucker Career Grant; Sierra won the 2017 Richard Tucker Award, and received a 2013 Richard Tucker Career Grant and a 2010 Sara Tucker Study Grant; and Villalón received a 2024 Richard Tucker Career Grant and a 2022 Sara Tucker Study Grant.

This year’s concert will also feature mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton (2015 Richard Tucker Award, 2012 Richard Tucker Career Grant), mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges (2016 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2012 Sara Tucker Study Grant), tenor Stephen Costello (2009 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Richard Tucker Career Grant), tenor Michael Fabiano (2014 Richard Tucker Award, 2007 Sara Tucker Study Grant), bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2011 Sara Tucker Study Grant), baritone Quinn Kelsey (2006 Richard Tucker, Career Grant, 2004 Sara Tucker Study Grant), and soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen (2014 Richard Tucker Career Grant, 2010 Sara Tucker Study Grant).



Returning to accompany these singers are acclaimed pianists Bryan Wagorn and Howard Watkins who joined the Foundation for the 2023 Gala.

Program of operatic favorites spanning the repertoire to be announced.

A Gala fundraising dinner with the artists will follow the concert.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation’s 2024 Gala is a fundraiser to directly support the foundation’s award and grant programs, and to continue Richard Tucker’s legacy of advancing the careers of talented young American opera singers and bringing opera to the community.