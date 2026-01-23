Modus Operandi Orchestra to Perform Brahms and Burckardt at Merkin Hall

On Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 pm, New York-based Modus Operandi Orchestra (MOO) invites audiences to a captivating evening, their 5th concert of music at Merkin Hall. This upcoming concert, conducted by Maestro Justin Bischof, will feature a contrasting program of works by master composer Johannes Brahms and by Boston based award-winning composer Rachel Burckardt.

Works will include Brahms' iconic Tragic Overture and Symphony No. 4, as well as world premieres of Burckardt including 3 Psalms and October Fanfare.

Born and raised in Manhattan, the Bronx and Mt. Vernon, Rachel Burckardt is a prolific composer. Currently based in Boston, she blends over 45 years both as a church musician/composer and a civil engineer involved in a variety of projects focusing mostly on transportation, including railroads, transit, and roadways.

According to Modus Operandi Orchestra's founder and artistic director Justin Bischof, “This program is exciting because it places Brahms' profound emotional architecture alongside the living, breathing voice of Rachel Burckardt, reminding us that the symphonic tradition is not a museum, but a living art form.” Bischof adds: “Audiences will experience both the timeless power of Brahms and the excitement of hearing new music born in our own time, performed by artists who believe deeply in sharing discovery, beauty, and meaning on stage.”

COMPLETE PROGRAM:

J. BRAHMS – Tragic OvertureJ. BRAHMS – Symphony No. 4R. BURCKARDT – October Fanfare (world premiere)R. BURCKARDT – Aire Mount Auburn (world premiere of this adaptation)R. BURCKARDT – Variations on Afternoon Light (world premiere)R. BURCKARDT – 3 Psalms (world premiere)

The concert will take place at the Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center, Abraham Goodman House.