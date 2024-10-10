Missing HAMILTON Alumn Zelig Williams Sent 'SOS' Alert After Leaving Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Authorities in South Carolina are intensifying the search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway performer and Columbia, South Carolina native, who has been missing since Thursday, October 3rd. Williams, known for his roles in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his Columbia home on that morning. His family reported him missing the following day, as confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams' family became alarmed when he did not return home, a behavior described as "out of character" by his loved ones. According to Christine Barber, Williams' aunt, his last conversation with his mother was unusual as he didn't specify where he was heading. "They’re incredibly close, like two peas in a pod," Barber noted. "The fact that he didn’t say where he was going is very alarming."

The family reported receiving an SOS alert from Williams' phone about ten minutes after he left home, which raised further concerns. According to People Magazine, the alert, pinged through a friend in New York, suggested a possible crash. Despite this, no evidence of a crash was found.

Williams’ car was located on Friday, October 4th, near the Palmetto Trail at the intersection of Bluff Road and McCords Ferry. While authorities recovered his vehicle, Williams himself remains missing. "This is not typical behavior for Zelig," emphasized Jay Weaver, the Public Information Officer for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He also pointed out that Williams requires medication, increasing the urgency of the search.

In a statement provided to People Magazine, Sheriff Leon Lott suggested that foul play could be involved in Williams' disappearance, although the investigation remains officially classified as a missing persons case.

Williams had a promising career on Broadway, making his debut in Hamilton in 2016 and performing alongside Hugh Jackman during his 2019 world tour. Most recently, Williams starred in MJ the Musical, and he was actively planning Broadway boot camps for local youth, hoping to give back to his community.

His family remains hopeful, urging the public to help locate him. "We love him, and we just want him home," said Barber. "If anyone sees him or knows where he might be, please contact the authorities."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).