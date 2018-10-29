Miriam Shor, Gabriel Byrne Join Netflix's LOST GIRLS

Miriam Shor, Tony-nominated actor Gabriel Byrne, and Tony winner Reed Birney are among those who have been cast in Netflix's upcoming film, "Lost Girls."

The story, both a true crime story and a strong character piece follows Mari Gilbert as she relentlessly drives law enforcement agents to search for her missing daughter and in the process sheds light on a wave of unsolved murders of young female sex workers on the South Shore barrier islands of Long Island.

Two-time Oscar Nominee, two-time Emmy Winner, Peabody Winner, Grammy Nominee, and DGA-Nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened Miss Simone?), will be making her narrative feature debut with the film.

"I was lucky enough to spend time with Mari Gilbert before her death to discuss our project, her hopes, and her ongoing pursuit of justice. My hope is that LOST GIRLS honors Mari's memory and continues her fight for justice and truth, a fight she shared with so many women whose stories are part of this film," says Garbus.

The rest of the cast includes Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Dean Winters, Kevin Corrigan, and Rosal Colon.

The film is produced by Anne Carey (20th Century Women, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Kevin McCormick (upcoming The Goldfinch) with executive producers Liz Garbus, Carrie Fix, Rory Koslow, Amy Nauiokas, Vinay Singh.

Michael Werwie wrote the script, based on Robert Kolker's riveting and award-winning nonfiction book of the same title which was named one of the New York Times' 100 Notable Books and one of Publisher's Weekly's Top Ten Books of 2013.

