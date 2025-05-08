 tracking pixel
Miolina to Perform MEMENTOS at Greenwich House Music School Concert Hall

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 AT 7:30 PM.

Violin duo Miolina (Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins) will perform a program of recent works and works-in-progress, in anticipation of their upcoming debut in Germany.

Along with guest pianist Max Lifchitz, they will be presenting works written for them by composers Valerie Coleman, Dorothee Eberhardt, Takuma Itoh, & Shruthi Rajasekar. Additional works-in-progress by Lynn Bechtold & Max Lifchitz will also be presented.

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 AT 7:30 PM, at Greenwich House Music School Concert Hall. The performance is free. Learn more here! https://www.miolinanyc.com/

