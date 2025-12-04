Mind Dream Theater To Premiere Season Of Episodic Audio Plays By Experimental Theater Artists

mind dream theater, a new DIY "property-less" audio theater, will produce brand new experimental audio plays as an accessible path for experimental artists to create low-stakes work that is high-imagination. In addition to addressing the scarcity of space and resources in theater, mind dream hopes to be a home for experimental work to thrive by sharing it widely through digital resources and expand notions of what a "venue" may be.

mind dream will release the very first season of its flagship show "Mind Dream Theater" with episodes by Theresa Buchheister, Rawya El Chab, Devon Wade Granmo, Elijah Guo, Jerrod Jordahl, kanishk pandey, and Catherine Weingarten.

Titled "It Is Happening Again" - Season 1 will begin February 2, 2026 and premiere a new episode every week.

All episodes will premiere on www.minddreamtheater.com and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Season 2, to be released in Summer 2026, will include episodes by Nic Adams, Leonie Bell, Allyson Dwyer, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Ben Holbrook, Kenneth Keng and Caridad Svich, centered around "America 250" or the "semiquincentennial" of the United States.

The full schedule and creative team:

MIND DREAM THEATER SEASON 1: IT IS HAPPENING AGAIN

EPISODE 1: FEBRUARY 2

KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK

Written by Theresa Buchheister

Sound design & editing by Chaitanya Tamayo

Directed by Theresa Buchheister

With Theresa Buchheister and Ryan William Downey

EPISODE 2: FEBRUARY 9

DER TAG DER KINDER OR HAMELIN REVISITED

Written by Devon Wade Granmo

Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl

Directed by Devon Wade Granmo

With Aaron LaRoche as Narrator, Marvin Just as Youth, Rawya El Chab as Stranger and Teri Madonna as Coworkers

EPISODE 3: FEBRUARY 16

SPRINGTIME IN THE USA

Written by Rawya El Chab

Sound design & editing by Leonie Bell

Directed by Rawya El Chab

With Jeffrey Gardere as Mr. Jean, Aline Salloum as Nurse, and Teri Madonna, Rawya El Chab and Lianne El Souki as Neighbors

EPISODE 4: FEBRUARY 23

ROUGH FOR RADIO III: ANNIHILATION

Written by Elijah Guo

Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl

Directed by Allyson Dwyer & Elijah Guo

With Rivers Duggan as Toffee, Elijah Guo as Biscuit and Tara Louise Bruno as Radio

EPISODE 5: MARCH 2

U RUINED MY LIFE...AGAIN

Written by Catherine Weingarten

Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl

Directed by Allyson Dwyer

With Susan Myburgh as A and Isabel Reid as B

EPISODE 6: MARCH 9

108 NOTES

Written by kanishk pandey

Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl

Directed by kanishk pandey

With Emma Callahan as Ava and Sophie Zmorrod as Eve

EPISODE 7: MARCH 16

NOTHING SIMPLE

Written by Jerrod Jordahl

Sound design & editing by Alyse Lamb

Directed by Jerrod Jordahl

With Leah Plante-Wiener as God and Teri Madonna as the Agonies