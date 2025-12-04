Mind Dream Theater To Premiere Season Of Episodic Audio Plays By Experimental Theater Artists

mind dream will release the very first season of its flagship show "Mind Dream Theater" with episodes by Theresa Buchheister, Rawya El Chab, and more.
mind dream theater, a new DIY "property-less" audio theater, will produce brand new experimental audio plays as an accessible path for experimental artists to create low-stakes work that is high-imagination. In addition to addressing the scarcity of space and resources in theater, mind dream hopes to be a home for experimental work to thrive by sharing it widely through digital resources and expand notions of what a "venue" may be.
mind dream will release the very first season of its flagship show "Mind Dream Theater" with episodes by Theresa Buchheister, Rawya El Chab, Devon Wade Granmo, Elijah Guo, Jerrod Jordahl, kanishk pandey, and Catherine Weingarten.
Titled "It Is Happening Again" - Season 1 will begin February 2, 2026 and premiere a new episode every week.
All episodes will premiere on www.minddreamtheater.com and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Season 2, to be released in Summer 2026, will include episodes by Nic Adams, Leonie Bell, Allyson Dwyer, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Ben Holbrook, Kenneth Keng and Caridad Svich, centered around "America 250" or the "semiquincentennial" of the United States.
The full schedule and creative team:
MIND DREAM THEATER SEASON 1: IT IS HAPPENING AGAIN
KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK
Written by Theresa Buchheister
Sound design & editing by Chaitanya Tamayo
Directed by Theresa Buchheister
With Theresa Buchheister and Ryan William Downey
DER TAG DER KINDER OR HAMELIN REVISITED
Written by Devon Wade Granmo
Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl
Directed by Devon Wade Granmo
With Aaron LaRoche as Narrator, Marvin Just as Youth, Rawya El Chab as Stranger and Teri Madonna as Coworkers
SPRINGTIME IN THE USA
Written by Rawya El Chab
Sound design & editing by Leonie Bell
Directed by Rawya El Chab
With Jeffrey Gardere as Mr. Jean, Aline Salloum as Nurse, and Teri Madonna, Rawya El Chab and Lianne El Souki as Neighbors
ROUGH FOR RADIO III: ANNIHILATION
Written by Elijah Guo
Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl
Directed by Allyson Dwyer & Elijah Guo
With Rivers Duggan as Toffee, Elijah Guo as Biscuit and Tara Louise Bruno as Radio
U RUINED MY LIFE...AGAIN
Written by Catherine Weingarten
Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl
Directed by Allyson Dwyer
With Susan Myburgh as A and Isabel Reid as B
108 NOTES
Written by kanishk pandey
Sound design & editing by Hannah Birch Carl
Directed by kanishk pandey
With Emma Callahan as Ava and Sophie Zmorrod as Eve
NOTHING SIMPLE
Written by Jerrod Jordahl
Sound design & editing by Alyse Lamb
Directed by Jerrod Jordahl
With Leah Plante-Wiener as God and Teri Madonna as the Agonies
