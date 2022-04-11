Miller Theatre's Jazz Series Concludes With The Miguel Zenón Quartet In SONERO, May 21

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2021-22 Jazz series with the Miguel Zenón Quartet: Sonero. Featuring Miguel Zenón, saxophone, Luis Perdomo, piano, Hans Glawischnig, bass, and Henry Cole, drums, on Saturday, May 21, 8:00 PM at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street)

From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey said, "It's an open secret that I am a huge fan of Miguel Zenón. He's a remarkably gifted musician, composer, and bandleader. We are excited to share Zenón's evening-length musical tribute to Ismael Rivera, known to his fans as 'El Sonero Mayor' and whose musicianship embodied the highest levels of artistry."

A Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow, Miguel Zenón is one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists of his generation, known for artistry that defies categorization. With his quartet of almost two decades, Zenón performs selections from his recent album Sonero, which pays tribute to the music of the Puerto Rican composer Ismael Rivera.

