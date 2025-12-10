Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts Reveals Winter Season of Pop-Up Concerts

Miller Theatre at Columbia University’s School of the Arts will launch its winter season of free Pop-Up Concerts beginning Jan. 27, offering informal, hour-long performances that bring audiences directly onto the stage with the musicians.

Trinket Ensemble

Tuesday, January 27

Alice Teyssier, flute; Modney, violin;

Daniel Lippel, guitar; Michael Nicolas, cello

Experience the debut of Trinket Ensemble—a vibrant new voice in the contemporary chamber music scene—uniting four acclaimed artists whose long history of performing together in other ensembles has forged a collaborative musical synergy. Renowned individually for their adventurous approach to new music, they bring together their shared artistry in a program featuring two world premieres.

Program:

Rick Burkhardtnew work (2025) world premiere

Modneynew work (2025) world premiere

Wang LuTrinket (2013)

Beatriz de Dia (arr. Trinket) - A chantar m’ér de ço qu’eu non volria

Chico Pinheiro, guitar

Tuesday, February 17

Brazilian-born guitarist and composer Chico Pinheiro captivated Miller audiences last season in his unforgettable duo performance with vocalist Luciana Souza. Now, for his Pop-Up Concerts series debut, he returns with an intimate set that blends Brazilian classics, jazz standards, and his own striking original compositions.

Amy Williams, piano

Morton Feldman's "Triadic Memories"

Tuesday, March 3

Morton Feldman’s Triadic Memories (1981) is a 75-minute exploration of slowly evolving repetition, where exact repeats, minute variations, and subtle harmonic shifts invite deep, meditative listening. Pianist and composer Amy Williams first encountered Feldman’s music in childhood and has spent nearly three decades performing, studying, and recording his work. In honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth, Williams draws upon her extensive relationship with his music to bring rare depth and insight to this monumental solo composition.

Program:

Morton Feldman - Triadic Memories (1981) for piano