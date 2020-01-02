Miller Theatre Launches New 'Bach From The Piano' Series
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts launches the three-concert series BACH FROM THE PIANO, curated by Simone Dinnerstein with Bach Sonatas on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:00 p.m. at Miller Theatre (116th St. and Broadway).
Executive Director Melissa Smey: "The brilliant pianist Simone Dinnerstein is one of my favorite collaborators, and I'm thrilled to welcome her back to the Miller stage with a three-concert Bach series that she curated. With her unique interpretation of Bach coupled with a stellar lineup of guest musicians, this series promises to be a special experience, beginning with this intimate evening of Sonatas."
C.P.E. Bach called his father's six sonatas with harpsichord (BWV 1014-1019) among his finest compositions, possibly due to the juxtaposition of a through-composed keyboard part against the 'solo' instrument, which was novel at the time. Each of the pieces on this program exemplify this fresh approach, featuring both instruments as equal partners with exhilarating results.
Program:
Sonata in B minor for flute and piano, BWV 1030 (c. 1736)
Sonata in E-flat major for flute and piano, BWV 1031 (1730-34)
Sonata No. 2 in D major for cello and piano, BVW 1028 (1727-29)
Sonata No. 4 in C minor for violin and piano, BWV 1017 (before 1725)
Artists:
Christina Jennings, flute
Rebecca Fischer, violin
Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello
Simone Dinnerstein, piano
Upcoming BACH FROM THE PIANO concerts
Curated by Simone Dinnerstein
Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8 p.m.
Bach Concertos
Christina Jennings, flute
Rebecca Fischer, violin
Simone Dinnerstein, piano
Baroklyn
Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 (c. 1738-39)
Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1067 (c. 1738-39)
Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott, BWV 721 (c. 1704) (arr. Philip Lasser for piano and strings)
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050 (1721)
Bach Collection
Kady Evanyshyn, mezzo-soprano
Rebecca Fischer, violin
Alecia Lawyer, oboe
Simone Dinnerstein, piano
Baroklyn
Concerto for Violin and Oboe in D minor, BWV 1060R (1736)
Cantata Ich habe genug, BWV 82 (1727)
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) (arr. Hess)
Chorale Prelude Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 (1708-1715) (arr. Busoni)
