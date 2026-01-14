Miller Theatre Continues Its Jazz Series With John Medeski And Kirk Knuffke As The Angelic Brothers

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will continue its 2025–26 Jazz series with a performance by John Medeski and Kirk Knuffke, performing together as The Angelic Brothers, on Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at Miller Theatre, located at 2960 Broadway at 116th Street. Tickets start at $25, with discounted student tickets available with valid ID.

Legendary keyboardist Medeski and acclaimed cornetist Knuffke join forces in a collaboration that blends jazz, experimental sound, and free improvisation, drawing inspiration from the visionary legacy of the Sun Ra Arkestra. The performance marks the duo’s first appearance at Miller Theatre and highlights a shared commitment to spontaneity, structure, and sonic exploration.

Artists

John Medeski, piano

Kirk Knuffke, cornet

About John Medeski

Equally at home on a Steinway grand piano, Hammond organ, or an array of vintage keyboards, John Medeski is a widely respected improviser and bandleader. His collaborations span genres and include work with John Zorn, Phil Lesh, Don Was, John Scofield, Susana Baca, Marc Ribot, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Classically trained, Medeski studied at the New England Conservatory and released his first solo piano album, A Different Time, on Sony’s Okeh Records. His recent projects include MadSkillet, HUDSON, and a documentary on Medeski Martin & Wood.

About Kirk Knuffke

Cornetist and composer Kirk Knuffke has released more than 20 albums as a leader or co-leader over the past two decades. His 2022 album Gravity Without Airs received critical acclaim, including a 4½-star review from DownBeat and recognition from The New York Times. An in-demand collaborator, Knuffke has worked with artists including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Mary Halvorson, Matt Wilson, and James Brandon Lewis. His work has earned honors such as NPR’s Jazz Album of the Year and a Jerome Foundation Composers Grant.

Tickets and additional information are available at millertheatre.com.