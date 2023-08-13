Miller Theatre Announces Fall 2023 Season Of Free POP-UP CONCERTS

During the popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for performances by today's bravest virtuosos.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced the fall season of POP-UP CONCERTS. "Close to the music" takes on new meaning with this friendly, free modern music series with the audience onstage and free drinks at cocktail hour. 

Admission is free. Doors open at 5:30PM, with music beginning at 6PM at the Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street). Onstage seating is first-come, first-served.

During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These spontaneous concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting. 

See the full schedule of performances below!

Tuesday, September 12

Longleash

Pala Garcia, violin; John Popham, cello; Julia Den Boer, piano and harmonium 

Known for its innovative programming and artistic excellence, Longleash makes its Miller debut. The “expert young trio” (Strad Magazine) brings a unique program of new music, including two world premieres and Igor Santos' Sounding Petals, an imagined sonification of mobiles inspired by the work of American sculptor Alexander Calder. 

PROGRAM

Katherine Balch, Different Gravities (2023), world premiere
Adrian Knight, Cherubics IV and V (2022-23), world premiere
Anthony Vine, Devotions (2022) for violin, cello, and harmonium
Igor Santos, Sounding Petals (2019) 

Tuesday, October 24

Vicky Chow, piano

“One of our era's most brilliant pianists” (Pitchfork), Hong Kong/Canadian pianist Vicky Chow returns to the Miller stage for a solo performance of eclectic contemporary works, following her performance as a featured musician in the final season of Miller's acclaimed podcast Mission: Commission.

PROGRAM   

Tomeka Reid, Lamenting G.F., A.A., B.T., T.M. (2020)
Felipe Lara, Injust Intonations (2017)
Caroline Shaw, Gustave le Gray (2012)
Tania León, Rituál (1987) 
Nik Bärstch, Modul 5 
 

Tuesday, November 21

Russell Greenberg, percussion

Percussion mastermind Russell Greenberg is the founder of the intrepid Yarn/Wire and a longtime Miller Theatre collaborator. For his first solo Pop-Up Concert, he performs a selection of adventurous percussion works, with virtuosic trumpeter Nate Wooley joining for a special duo.


 

Miller Theatre

millertheatre.com

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is an acclaimed New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.

Photo Credit: Arlene Kriv for Miller Theatre



