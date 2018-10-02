Mike Faist, Ben Levi Ross, and Mallory Bechtel Will Lend Their Voices to DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL Audiobook

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen will soon be turned into a young adult novel. Author Val Emmich has teamed with the hit musical's creators to create a page-turning work of fiction from the hit musical.

Bookwriter Steven Levenson explained to the New York Times: "We have felt a certain discomfort with the fact that it is so expensive to come see the show, we can only have 1,000 people a night, and there are so many people who can't come to New York. There were people responding to the show without having even seen it, and we did feel like, what are some ways that we can get this show to more people?"

Little, Brown Books will release Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel on October 9, 2018.

The audiobook will feature voices that the Fansens already know and love: Tony nominee Mike Faist, Ben Levi Ross, and Mallory Bechtel. It will be available beginning November 20.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

