Mike Birbiglia And More Join BroadwayCon's Industry Day!

Limited tickets remain for BroadwayCon Industry Day next week on Friday, January 11.

Mike Birbiglia (Broadway's The New One) will be kicking off the day which will feature a series of conversations focused wholly on the Broadway business and our special relationship with Broadway fans. You'll hear from professionals on a variety of topics that explore how we can elevate our relationship with fans. This event is designed for marketers, general managers, producers, and anyone who drives the industry today, in addition to those who aspire to work in this field tomorrow.

The topics will include:

The Broadway Blueprint

From music to digital content to licensing to OTT, the state of consumption is amid an incredible transformation. Forbes' Lee Seymour will facilitate a conversation with Charles Flateman (The Shubert Organization), Kurt Deutsch (Warner/Chappell Music), and Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD) about what these trends tell us about our fans.

The Forgotten Fans

Who gets left behind and why? Through an interactive presentation, we'll experience first-hand what fans with various disabilities face when seeking to engage with our brands.

Do It For The (Insta) Story

What do people really want? A great photo to post on Instagram, of course! In a talk moderated by Sree Sreenivasan (Former Chief Digital Officer of Columbia University and The Metropolitan Museum of Art), we'll hear from design expert, David Korins (Award-winning scenic designer of many Broadway shows including Hamilton) and Sara Flores (Director of Creative Content/Associate Producer of Macy's Inc.).

Where Brands Meet Their Fans

As our fans' behavior changes, so do their expectations of how we communicate with them. Damian Bazadona (Founder & President of Situation) will bring together leaders in digital marketing to discuss how these efforts are poised to be more effective than ever before. Panelists include Bashan Aquart (Executive Creative Director, AKA), Tom Greenwald (Chief Creative Officer, SpotCo), Diana Salameh (Director of Marketing & Communications, Serino Coyne), and Steven Tartick (Executive Creative Director, RPM).

The Female Quotient in Storytelling

With the majority of tickets purchased by women, why is there a persistent gap between creative contributions by women and what ultimately ends up on our stages? Ilene Rosen (Managing Partner, RPM) will tap voices from across the industry including Emily Simoness (Founder/Executive Director, SPACE at Ryder Farm) and Julia Jordan (Playwright/Founder of The Count) to address this question and talk about how we can move forward to stay connected to our audience.

Nurturing the Fan Relationship

When we think about people who truly understand their relationship with their fans, Mark Fisher (Founder, Mark Fisher Fitness) sits at the top of our list. In a one-on-one conversation with John Gore Organization's Lauren Reid, we'll hear Fisher's point of view on how to bravely nurture fan relationships.

Rewarding Broadway's Biggest Fans

With rising ticket prices and increasing demand, now is the time to ensure we show the proper respect and commitment to our most loyal fans. Katie Dalton (Senior Vice President, Audience Rewards) will bring together an array of loyalty experts across different industries to discuss what loyalty looks like today and how we can prioritize it more effectively tomorrow. Panelists includeMiles Johnson (SoulCycle), Driss Belmadani (JetBlue), and Jason Nickel (GREATS shoes).

Want a discount code to BroadwayCon Industry Day? Enter INDUSTRY25 at checkout to receive 25% off the ticket price!

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You