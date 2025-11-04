Michele & Rhonda’s Power Hour! Comes to Gotham Storytelling Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Native New Yorkers Michele Carlo and Rhonda Hansome invite you to MICHELE & RHONDA'S POWER HOUR! — a 60-minute ride of telling truths, exposing lies, and sharing scenes from their well-lived lives. Plus, it's funny! Part of the 15th Gotham Storytelling Festival produced by FRIGID NYC, “Power Hour” performances will be Tuesday, November 11, Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, all at 7:00pm, at the Under St. Marks Theater (94 St. Marks Place) in Manhattan's East Village. Tickets are $20 (streaming) & $25 (live shows) and can be purchased online.

Michele Carlo is an author, storyteller (and sometimes actor) who has told stories across the U.S., including the Clearwater Arts & Music Festival and MOTH Mainstage in New York, various story conferences across the US, the RISK! and Story Collider live shows and podcast, at Joe's Pub, on NPR, with WNYC's Greene Space, and on the WGBH-PBS show Stories from the Stage. She has contributed to several literary anthologies, and is also the author of the NYC-based memoir, Fish Out of Agua—My Life on Neither Side of the Subway Tracks. @michele_as_shell

Rhonda "Passion" Hansome is an actor / comedian and a Brooklyn native. Her multifaceted career includes performing stand up comedy with television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. As a storyteller, Rhonda has appeared at TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling, The Story Collider, Bady House & Rose Valley Storytelling House Concerts, and with Generation Women at Joe's Pub. She can also be heard weekly on Monday evenings on SiriusXM 's John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything. @RhondaFull

Located in the East Village, the Under St. Marks Theater is located between 1st Avenue & Avenue A. It can be reached via the # 6 train to Astor Place, the "F" train to Second Avenue, or the "N," or "R" or to 8th Street, or the M15 bus. For more information about this off-off Broadway venue, go to: https://frigid.nyc

Now in its 15th year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together a variety of storytellers with a variety of storytelling styles to do what they do best. Whether you’re looking to escape into someone else’s story, revisit a familiar tale, cry a little or just laugh out loud because it’s always the best medicine, Gotham has something for you. Join legendary hitters and new friends for an event that’s sure to alleviate some of the year’s aches—or at least help to distract, transform, transport or give you some sense of hope, if only for just an hour. This year's Gotham Storytelling Festival runs from November 3 through 16.