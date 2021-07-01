Michael Urie, Frankie Grande & More Board SUMMONING SYLVIA Film From Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor

Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor are taking their writing talents to feature film.

It was announced today that an upcoming LGBTQ+ horror comedy feature film is in the works from those writer/directors. Summoning Sylvia features an ensemble cast that includes Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Nicholas Logan, Troy Iwata, Noah Ricketts, Sean Grandillo, Camden Garcia, and Veanne Cox, according to Variety.

Summoning Sylvia centers on a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned.

Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor co-created Indoor Boys, which was nominated for an Emmy and acquired by Here TV.

Wyse co-produced What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway. He's been seen on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones.

Taylor's Broadway credits include Spongebob Squarepants (original cast), The Addams Family (original cast), and Rock of Ages (original cast).

Urie will appear in the upcoming Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits alongside Norm Lewis. He has appeared on Broadway in Grand Horizons, Celebrity Autobiography, Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Known worldwide for starring in the hit CBS show "Big Brother" and "Celebrity Big Brother UK," Frankie J. Grande began his Broadway career on stage in Mamma Mia!, and was most recently seen as Franz in the Tony-nominated hit musical Rock of Ages.