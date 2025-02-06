Michael Stipe Joins Tibet House US Benefit Concert Line-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tibet House US has announced that artist, producer and singer/songwriter Michael Stipe, who fronted the band R.E.M. for 31 years, has joined the lineup for this year’s Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert. One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the concert will return to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on March 3rd at 7:30PM. Now in its 38th year, this year’s event is guaranteed to bring a much-needed evening full of amazing music, camaraderie and one-night-only collaborations with Artistic Directors Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson at the helm.

Previously announced performers include GRAMMY Award winning groundbreaking artist Laurie Anderson, New York City legend, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and four-time GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominee Patti Smith, award-winning country music recording artist, songwriter and actor Orville Peck, GRAMMY Award winning alternative jazz artist Arooj Aftab, GRAMMY & JUNO Award winning artist, songwriter, author, activist and actor Allison Russell, the uniquely vibrant Tune-Yards, Emmy, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), five-time GRAMMY Award winning African music icon Angélique Kidjo, international punk band Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble (PGE) whose members remain inimitable interpreters of Glass’s work, Tibetan artist, composer, activist, musical director, and cultural ambassador Tenzin Choegyal, GRAMMY Award winning cutting edge electro-acoustic string quartet the The Scorchio Quartet and more to be announced soon. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

For more than three-and-a-half decades, this annual benefit concert has been a standout with the consistently sold-out event showcasing some of the most legendary and exciting names in music and art, dazzling concertgoers with its unique mix of surprising and mesmerizing performances.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now ($49-$220) – visit www.carnegiehall.org to purchase, call CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue). Also available now are special gala packages starting at $500 that include prime concert tickets, an elegant dinner reception with the performers and a who’s who of New York City society. To purchase these packages, visit https://thus.org/ or call Tibet House US at 212.807.0563. All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Bowen Yang, Joan Baez, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Keanu Reeves, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, Trey Anastasio and many, many more. The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard, Vogue, and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Stipe