Michael Riedel to Host Livestreams for BWW Book Club Featuring RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE BATTLE FOR BROADWAY

Calling all theater nerds, book lovers, history buffs and everyone in between! BroadwayWorld is announcing its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, and if you've ever wanted to take a deep dive into the rich history of that subject we like most (we're talking Broadway, of course), you've come to the right place!

For our next round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we will be reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Broadway may be dark, but our love for theater shines bright. BroadwayWorld Book Club is the perfect way to connect with one another during this time and learn something new while discussing our shared love of Broadway.

Here's how it works!

Everyone is welcome, and all are encouraged to participate. BroadwayWorld book club consists of selecting theater-related books to read and discuss via the BroadwayWorld Message Board, Facebook Live, and social media platforms.

Prompts and questions related to each chapter of the book will be posted to the BroadwayWorld Message Board weekly to encourage conversation between one another and to get the discussion going! Opinions, questions, stories, and comments relating to the chapter at hand, and the book as a whole are all welcome!

This round of Book Club will begin on Monday, June 8th.

Razzle Dazzle will be split up into sections of around three chapters per week.

The official schedule for when discussion prompts will be posted on the Message Board, and for which chapters, is as follows:

Monday, June 8th: Authors Note, Chapters 1, 2 & 3

Monday, June 15th: Chapters 4, 5 & 6

Monday, June 22nd: Chapters 7, 8 & 9

Monday, June 29th: Chapters 10, 11 & 12

Monday, July 6th: Chapters 13, 14 & 15

Monday, July 13th: Chapter 16, 17 & 18

Monday, July 20th: Chapters 19, 20 & 21

Monday, July 27th: Chapters 22, 23 & 24

Monday, August 3rd: Chapters 25, 26 & Epilogue

The inimitable Michael Riedel himself will be taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club, answering your questions and connecting with you every other Monday at 12 pm via BroadwayWorld Facebook Live beginning next Monday, June 8th. You can include any questions you would like to ask Michael Riedel in the weekly post in the Message Board, and on our social media!

The dates for Michael Riedel's livestreams are:

Where to get Razzle Dazzle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00P42M24G/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

https://books.google.com/books/about/Razzle_Dazzle.html?id=cz0jBQAAQBAJ

Keep your eyes peeled for more information about BroadwayWorld Book Club coming soon!

