Michael Riedel Joins THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS Podcast to Discuss New Book
Michael Riedel's book Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway is available now!
Theatre Geeks Anonymous has announced that Michael Riedel has joined hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about his new book, Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway which was released on November 10, 2020. The podcast is available now, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Listen to the episode below!
On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with Michael Riedel to discuss his new book Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway. During the conversation they were able to discuss the backstory of various Broadway flops referenced in the book and how Michael was able to break the story on the show that started this podcast, Rebecca: The Musical.
Website: http://bpn.fm/theatregeeksanonymous
