Michael R. Jackson to Perform From A STRANGE LOOP at the GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD has announced that playwright and composer Michael R. Jackson will appear in a special performance from his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Strange Loop" during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, also announced that it will honor award-winning actor, producer, and activist Wilson Cruz with the Vito Russo Award.

The Vito Russo Award is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The Award is named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories. Previous Vito Russo honorees include Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Rosie O'Donnell, Andy Cohen, RuPaul, Cynthia Nixon, Samira Wiley, Tom Ford, George Takei, Thomas Roberts, Alan Cumming, and Suze Orman, among others.

GLAAD previously announced that Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will present Judith Light with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, which is presented to allies of the LGBTQ community who have made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. GLAAD previously honored Kacey Musgraves and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez earlier this year during the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

During the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, singer/songwriter, Emmy-Award winning actress, and rising superstar Dove Cameron will perform her new single 'Boyfriend.' Her hit single, 'Boyfriend' which was released in February and has accumulated over 130 million streams on Spotify can be best described as an empowered piece of noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem.

The GLAAD Media Awards in New York will be hosted by celebrity Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby and transgender recording artist, actress, GLAAD Board Member, and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint. Special guests include Ivory Aquino (Batgirl, When We Rise), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Laverne Cox, Tommy Dorfman, Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere, Life & Beth), as well as creator and stars of Peacock's upcoming reboot of "Queer As Folk," Jesse James Keitel, Devin Way, and Stephen Dunn, cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 and Rafael Silva (911:Lone Star). They join previously announced special guests Nyle DiMarco, Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Rapp, Lily Rose, Amber Tamblyn, and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Google Pixel, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. GLAAD is also grateful to Major Sponsor Delta Air Lines, Official Sponsors Nike and Sony Music Group, and Titanium Sponsors Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and Netflix.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski