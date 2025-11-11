Michael John Ciszewski To Debut New Solo Comedy MOTHER, SUPERIOR At The Pit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Michael John Ciszewski will debut a work-in-progress performance of his fifth solo hour, Mother, Superior., on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. at The Peoples Improv Theater (154 W. 29th St.). The performance is part of his 2025 residency TGIF (Testing Gay Ideas, Funny) and marks Ciszewski’s return to The PIT following his sold-out hits Lovefool and If Memory Serves.

In Mother, Superior., Ciszewski explores his devotion to his ultimate diva—not a pop icon, but his mother, Sophie. A nurse, mystic, and outspoken Jersey woman who loves Bruce Springsteen nearly as much as she loves her son, Sophie becomes the subject of her son’s comic canonization. Through a series of irreverent, heartfelt stories, Ciszewski invites audiences to join him as he pleads his mother’s case for sainthood before God, the Pope, and a cheering congregation of comedy fans.

Named Solo Performer of the Year 2025 by the Young-Howze Theatre Awards, Ciszewski has been praised as “a whip-smart comic [who] holds the room like putty” (BingeFringe) and one who “celebrates love the way Julia Child celebrated French cooking” (Monumental Entertainment). His work has toured venues across the U.S. and earned a Queer Performer’s Award nomination at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, where his show was ranked among the festival’s Top 50 of 3,600 productions.

Directed by Noah Simes (Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare, The Penumbra Podcast) and produced by Brian Dudley (Lovefool, If Memory Serves), Mother, Superior. runs approximately 60 minutes.