Michael James Scott to Host Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert Featuring THE WIZ Sneak Peek & More

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative has named Michael James Scott as host of this year’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert on Sunday, June 18th from 11:00am – 12:30pm (rain or shine). The free outdoor event is open to all as the community gathers in Times Square to honor this important holiday with song, dance, and spoken word. Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth will feature more than 25 Black artists from a dozen Broadway shows and include a special sneak peek performance of the upcoming Broadway musical The Wiz. Live music will be provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund.



The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who is being recognized for his notable impact on Broadway and his commitment to working on projects that involve educational, philanthropic, and advocacy efforts.

“Congratulations to producer and Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon as the recipient of the 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award. We acknowledge his enormous contributions to Broadway which have resulted in staging powerful works that delve into Black storylines and star Black artists. Through his many endeavors, he has created opportunities for diverse voices to be heard,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We invite audiences to join us for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth and experience this uplifting event in the heart of the Theatre District.”

"Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth shines a light on the extraordinary contributions of Black creatives in the theatre community with a day of free performances and presentations showcasing the best of NYC talent," said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "Congratulations to Kenny Leon on the Juneteenth Legacy Award, and to The Broadway League for this wonderful Juneteenth celebration that is sure to inspire future generations of performers and audiences alike."

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth features performers from the following Broadway shows: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; & Juliet; Camelot; Chicago; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; MJ The Musical; New York, New York; Parade; Shucked; SIX; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd; and the upcoming revival of The Wiz. The afternoon celebration also features kids from current and recent Broadway productions who will perform a special musical number.

(Please note that performances and artists are subject to change.)



American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth.

Presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth creative and production teams include Steve H. Broadnax III as Director and Writer, Rashad McPherson as Music Director, Brian Anthony Moreland and Aaliytha Stevens as Executive Producers as well as Co-Chairs of The Broadway League's Multi-Cultural Task Force, Jhanaë Bonnick as Stage Manager, and Devon Miller of Foresight Theatrical as General Manager.

BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH HOST

MICHAEL JAMES SCOTT has played the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour, and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He’s also known for originating the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten! and originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony-winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, and Hair.

On the West End, he was the associate choreographer and performed in the Broadway revival transfer of Hair. Off-Broadway, co-starring in Here’s to the Public opposite Donna McKechnie, and was also part of the concert cast of Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall. He was the standby for the legendary Ben Vereen in the Int. tour of Fosse, taking over the role in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Outside NYC, original Las Vegas Co. of Jersey Boys and in Shrek the Musical as the Donkey at the famous St. Louis Muny.

Regional credits include Aida, Ragtime, South Pacific, Cinderella, and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few. Numerous television and film appearances including “The Carrie Diaries” (The WB), “Independent Woman” (Feature Film), “The View” (ABC), “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC), “The Late Show with Conan O’Brien” (NBC), “Good Morning America” (ABC), “The Today Show” (NBC) “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (CBS), “The Tony Awards” (CBS) and the new Showtime series “Black Monday.”

He was a member of the critically acclaimed singing group The Broadway Boys and Grammy-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices and he can be heard on many original Broadway cast albums, multiple studio recordings, and the Broadway Boy's debut Album Lullaby of Broadway. MichaelJamesScott.com (Instagram/Twitter @iamMJScott)

JUNETEENTH LEGACY AWARD HONOREE

KENNY LEON (Director) is a Tony Award®-winning director who has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award, and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement for American Theatre. Mr. Leon is on the producing team of Some Like It Hot, the musical directed by Casey Nicholaw. Presently running at Manhattan Theatre Club: King James. Broadway this season: Topdog/Underdog; Ohio State Murders. Broadway: A Soldier's Play; American Son; Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; A Raisin in the Sun; The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; August Wilson's Fences, Gem of the Ocean, and Radio Golf. Off-Broadway: The Underlying Chris, Everybody's Ruby, Emergence-SEE! (The Public; Smart People (Second Stage). Television: "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia," "Colin in Black & White," "4400," "Amend: The Fight for America," "American Son" (adapted for Netflix), "Hairspray Live!," "The Wiz Live!," "Steel Magnolias," "Dynasty," "In My Dreams." Author: Take You Wherever You Go. Artistic director emeritus, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company. Senior resident director: Roundabout Theatre Company.

The goal of Black to Broadway is to inspire deeper engagement with awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people. Created by The Broadway League in 2019, this initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway – on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community. To learn more about Black to Broadway, visit BroadwayLeague.com or Diversity.Broadway.

EVENT DETAILS

Title: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm; rain or shine

Location: Duffy Square in Times Square (46th and 47th Streets between Broadway and Seventh Avenue)

Cost: Free

Website: www.diversity.broadway