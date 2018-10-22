Michael James Leslie Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in DC LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The Kennedy Center is getting into the Halloween spirit with its all-star production of Little Shop of Horrors. It has just been announced that due to unforeseen circumstances unrelated to the production, James Monroe Iglehart regrets that he will not be able to perform in Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center. In his stead, the company announces that Michael James Leslie, who has played the role of Audrey II to critical acclaim on Broadway, in Los Angeles, London, and across the country, is joining this remarkable company.

MICHAEL JAMES LESLIE is a Cornell Law graduate who made his debut in the 1977 Broadway revival of Hair. Michael originated the role of The Voice of the Plant in Little Shop of Horrors in Los Angeles, London (Olivier Award for Best Musical), and the Broadway production and National Tour. Michael was nominated Best Supporting Actor, by the Denver Post Ovation Awards for Little Shop of Horrors and Best Featured Actor in a Musical or Revue in Chicago for Once on this Island. Michael was last seen as Judge Turpin in the Barrow Street Theatre production of Sweeney Todd.

The tuneful and hilarious musical about a megalomaniacal R&B singing carnivorous plant will star Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty(Smash,Noises Off) as Audrey, Josh Radnor(How I Met Your Mother, Disgraced, The Babylon Line) as Seymour Krelborn, and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart(Aladdin, Hamilton) as Audrey II. Tony Award nominee Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate), who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, returns to Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik.

They're joined by Nick Cordero (A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, the national tour of Hamilton) as Crystal, Amma Osei (Rock of Ages) as Ronnette, and Allison Semmes (Motown) as Chiffon. New to the creative team is two-time Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

