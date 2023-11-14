Michael Imperioli Will Make Broadway Debut Opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time) will star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork, An Enemy of the People, in a new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold. Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) will make his Broadway debut opposite Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People. This strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) begins performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and opens Monday, March 18, 2024. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Producers Seaview and Patrick Catullo are honored that Academy Award winning production company Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner) has joined the lead producing team for this new production of An Enemy of the People, making it the first Broadway show they will produce.

Tickets for An Enemy of the People go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 9am (EST) at www.anenemyofthepeopleplay.com. Ticket prices for An Enemy of the People range from $62 - $229 (plus fees). Lottery and other accessible ticket initiatives to be announced at a later date.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for An Enemy of the People.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

BIOGRAPHIES

JEREMY STRONG (Doctor Thomas Stockmann). Strong is one of his generation’s most respected and versatile actors. For his lead performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO series Succession he was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and received the Emmy Award® for Outstanding Lead Actor as well as the Golden Globe Award® for Best Performance by an Actor in 2022. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features premiered at Cannes. Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay’s The Big Short, alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards®, including “Best Picture.” Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg’sLincolnstarring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards® including “Best Picture,” and in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards® including “Best Picture.” Other film work includes Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin’s The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight’s thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow’s drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman’s The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman’s acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava Duvernay’s Selma, which was Oscar® nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, the last one being Amy Herzog's The Great God Pan in 2012. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship. He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company.

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI (Peter Stockmann). For six seasons, Michael Imperioli was an explosive fixture on HBO's critically acclaimed Mafia chronicle "The Sopranos" earning him 5 Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In addition to playing Christopher, Michael also wrote 5 episodes of the series. Prior to making his mark on pop culture history with his finely drawn portrait of an Italian-American thug with suppressed artistic instincts, Imperioli was an active figure in the New York independent film scene of the 1990s. He was often seen in street-smart character roles for directors like Martin Scorsese, Walter Hill, Hal Hartley, Abel Ferrara, The Hughes brothers and Spike Lee, with whom he also co-scripted and co-produced the feature, Summer of Sam. Michael also wrote and directed the independent feature The Hungry Ghosts. More recently, Michael was seen in HBO's 2nd season of Mike White’s acclaimed hit series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso , a role for which he received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Currently Michael can be seen repeating his role of Minister Payne in season 2 of Hulu's hit series “This Fool.” Michael recently completed shooting Paul Schrader's film Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Among his numerous film and television credits, he was featured in Regina King’s Oscar nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on the NBC series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” and the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7.” Prior to that, Michael played Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Patricia Arquette. Currently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa, and the co- host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the very popular podcast and tour, Talking Sopranos. He is a NY Times Best Selling Author of Woke Up This Morning, The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos (with Steve Schirripa), and wrote the novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, which he is currently adapting as a screenplay. He also served as artistic director of Studio Dante, an off-Broadway theatre company.

AMY HERZOG (Playwright, Adaption). Her plays include an adaptation of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House (Tony Award nomination), Mary Jane, (New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Obie Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Belleville (Drama Desk nominee), and The Great God Pan. She received the Benjamin H. Dank’s Award for American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwrighting at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

SAM GOLD (Director). Broadway credits include Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, King Lear with Glenda Jackson, A Doll’s House, Part 2 (Tony Award Nomination), The Glass Menagerie, Fun Home (Tony Award), The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Seminar. Recent credits: Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Othello (New York Theatre Workshop), The Flick (Playwrights Horizons, Barrow Street Theatre, National Theatre; Lucille Lortel Award nomination), The Glass Menagerie (Toneelgroep, Amsterdam), John (Signature Theatre; Obie Award, Lortel and Drama Desk Award nomination), The Village Bike (MCC Theatre), and Uncle Vanya (Soho Repertory Theatre; Drama Desk nomination), among others.

HENRIK IBSEN is one of the most influential dramatists in Western culture. His plays include A Doll’s House, Peer Gynt, An Enemy of the People, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts and The Master Builder.

dots (Scenic Design) is a multi-disciplinary collective designing environments for theater, film, commercials, and immersive experiences. Hailing from Colombia, South Africa, and Japan, we are Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Andrew Moerdyk, and Kimie Nishikawa. As collaborators, we believe that the whole is greater than the sum of its individual parts. Recent: The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window (Broadway, BAM), Appropriate (Broadway, Second Stage), Infinite Life (Atlantic Theater, The National Theatre UK), Dark Disabled Stories (Public Theater), Public Obscenities (Soho Rep, NAATCO, Henry Hewes Award, Drama Desk nomination), KATE (Connelly Theater), You Will Get Sick (Roundabout, Lortel nomination). designbydots.com

DAVID ZINN (Costume Design). Recent: Scenic Designer for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (MTC) and Stereophonic (Playwrights Horizons), as well as Set/Costume Designer for Here We Are (The Shed). With Sam Gold: costume design for A Doll’s House Part II, scenic and costume design for Fun Home, The Flick, Seminar, Circle Mirror Transformation, and scenic design for Hamlet. Other Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, The Minutes, Diana, Torch Song, The Humans (Set Design), Spongebob Squarepants, Choir Boy, Amelie, The Last Ship (Sets/Costume design), Almost Famous, Airline Highway, The Vibrator Play, Xanadu (Costume Design). Also: Playwright’s Horizons, MTC, NYTW, Lincoln Center, MCC, 2d Stage, The Public, A.C.T., A.R.T., Berkeley Rep, The Guthrie, The Old Globe, CTG, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf, Seattle Rep; The National, Hampstead and Young Vic (UK), Berlin Staatsoper, Theater Basel. He's received Tony, Drama Desk, Hewes, and Obie Awards for his work.

ISABELLA BYRD (Lighting Design) is a New York-based designer making her 2024 Broadway debut with An Enemy of the People and Cabaret. Previous collaborations with Sam Gold include Corsicana by Will Arbery, and associate designs for Othello (NYTW) and multiple productions of Annie Baker's The Flick. Notable work includes Infinite Life (Annie Baker at Atlantic and National Theatre), Primary Trust (Eboni Booth at Roundabout), Epiphany (Brian Watkins at Lincoln Center, Lortel Award), Sanctuary City (Martyna Majok at NYTW, Lortel Award), and multiple plays by Will Arbery: Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Obie, Henry Hewes, and Lortel Awards), Corsicana (Playwrights Horizons), PLANO (Clubbed Thumb), and Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (New Group.) Isabella received her first Obie award for the design of Lighting Shining in Buckinghamshire (Caryl Churchill @ NYTW.). Other recent work includes FOOD by Geoff Sobelle, As You Like It (PublicWorks at elacorte), The Good John Proctor (Talene Monahon). International work: Cabaret (West End, Olivier nomination), “Daddy”: A Melodrama (Jeremy O. Harris at Almeida, Vineyard+NewGroup), Endgame (Beckett at The Gate, Dublin). Isabella is a proud USA829 union member, supporting pay equity and sustainability. www.isabellabyrd.design

MIKAAL SULAIMAN (Sound Design) is a Tony award nominated multi-disciplinary artist who works as a sound designer, composer, writer, and director interchangeably across theatre, film, tv, and podcasts. As a writer, Mikaal was recently in the writer’s room on a new episodic show from A24/Amazon Studios, created by Ramy Youssef, called “#1 Happy Family USA”, an animated adult comedy. As a theatre deviser, Mikaal has been recognized for his original works, earning the prestigious Creative Capital Award in 2022 and the CTG Sherwood Award in 2021 for "Project Black Plague" as well as being commissioned for a new original work by the new Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC). He has also honed his craft through artist residencies at Space on Ryder Farm, UCross Foundation, and VoxFest at Dartmouth College. Mikaal's work as a sound designer and composer has earned him numerous awards and nominations, including the Tony Award, Obie Award, Drama Desk Award, Audelco Award, and Henry Hewes Design Award. His sound design has been featured on Broadway productions such as Macbeth (featuring Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga), Death of a Salesman (Wendell Pierce), and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham co-produced by Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo. Additionally, he hosts the podcast "Black Enso," a platform for exploring creativity and its challenges. www.mikaal.com

TAYLOR WILLIAMS CASTING (Casting). Artios Award Winning Casting Director. Film: The Front Room (A24), Omni Loop (2am Films), Good One (Smudge Films) Rocky’s Deli ( Ben Cohen) What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Prime). Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (also at BAM) with Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Slave Play (Broadway remount and original, CTG, NYTW), Is This a Room & Dana H, What the Constitution Means to Me (NYTW, Barrow Street, Broadway, National Tour). New Media: amfAR’s The Great Work Begins featuring scenes from Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical benefit for the Actors Fund. TV: Casting Assistant on Season 1 of Katori Hall’s “P-Valley” for Starz. Taylor is the resident casting director at Page 73 Productions. She has cast various productions in NYC and around the country. Theaters she has worked at include New York Theatre Workshop, The Mercury Store, Soho Rep, Rattlestick, Theatre for a New Audience, Two River Theater, Fisher Center at Bard, Shakespeare Theatre (DC), Studio Theatre (DC), Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep, Seattle Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville. Notable productions include: Stereophonic (Playwrights Horizons), Sanctuary City (NYTW), Othello with Daniel Craig (NYTW), Whitney White’s The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre, DC), Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! (Fisher Center at Bard and National Tour), Aleshea Harris’ Is God Is (Soho Rep ), Clare Barron’s You Got Older (Page 73), Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place (Humana Festival, ATL), Daniel Fish’s Most Happy (Fisher Center and Williamstown), Branden Jacob-Jenkins An Octoroon (Soho Rep and TFANA). Upcoming: Sarah Benson’s Teeth by Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson, adapted from the film. TaylorWilliamsCasting.com.

SEAVIEW (Producer) is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning theater and film company. On stage: Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, Just for Us starring Alex Edelman, Parade starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man & the Pool, Selina Fillinger’s POTUS, Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life starring Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge, and Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre. On screen: HBO’s “Reality” starring Sydney Sweeney and NEON’s “Cassandra at the Wedding,” and projects in development at Amazon Studios, FilmNation, 2AM, Range and more. Upcoming: Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin, Illinois directed and choreographed by Justin Peck, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens, and book by Jackie Sibbles Drury, and The Queen of Versailles starring Kristin Chenoweth with music by Stephen Schwartz.

PATRICK CATULLO (Producer) is currently represented by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Here Lies Love directed by Alex Timbers, the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along directed by Maria Friedman, Gutenberg! The Musical! starring Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and Kimberly Akimbo, which won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical. He has also produced Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool, David Byrne’s American Utopia (Special Tony Award, Emmy Award Nomination), Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello on Broadway; Girl From the North Country; The Boys in the Band, Gypsy (West End), Fleabag, The Elephant Man starring Bradley Cooper, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, If/Then, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Education: Yale.

PLAN B (Producer). Headed by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, Plan B Entertainment is a long-standing film and television production company. Their body of work includes Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated and winning films such as: Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Moonlight, Adam McKay’s The Big Short and Vice, Ava DuVernay’s Selma, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave, and Terrence Malick’s Palme d’Or-winning The Tree of Life. Recent features include Maria Schrader’s She Said and Cory Finley’s Landscape with Invisible Hand. Forthcoming releases include Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Bob Marley: One Love, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey17, RaMell Ross’ The Nickel Boys, Jon Watts’ Wolfs, and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2. Recent television releases include Amazon Original series Outer Range starring Josh Brolin in his television debut, and Amazon series High School and Paper Girls. Past television series include the HBO/Sky limited series “The Third Day,” created by Dennis Kelly, and the Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad,” created by Barry Jenkins.

Michael Imperioli Headshot Credit: Kayla Rocca