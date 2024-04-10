AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Starring Jeremy Strong Extends One Week on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE has announced the addition of one final week of performances due to popular demand.

Originally scheduled to end its run Sunday, June 16, 2024, the production, which stars Succession's Jeremy Strong, will now play Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre through Sunday, June 23, 2024. Tickets for this extra week are now on sale!

Last minute, day-of cancelation tickets to sold out performances of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE are available for purchase in the cancelation line on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 90 minutes prior to performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office.

A limited number of $39 tickets for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. Lottery tickets may be for any location, including standing room. For additional rules and to enter, visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Joe Cassidy, Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers (“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived”), David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong (“The Sympathizer”).

This production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, began performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and officially opened Monday, March 18, 2024, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner), Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, G16 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, DJL Productions.