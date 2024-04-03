Video: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Star Jeremy Strong Voices Support for Mid-Show Protesters And More On LATE NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People is back on Broadway with a star-studded cast! This week, the show's Emmy-winning star, Jeremy Strong, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss taking on the Ibsen classic.

During his interview, Jeremy also addressed the immersive quality of the production, in particular, a recent incident in which climate activists interrupted a performance to spread awareness of the issue.

Despite the interruption, Strong echoed the protester's sentiments, stating, "This is a play about trying to communicate an inconvenient truth to the power structure…I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t, in a way, support what [the protesters] were saying. It only underlined the message of the play, which is that we’re all in this together and we’re all in deep shit."

The play, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, is now running at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

More About AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

In Ibsen's An Enemy of the People, a small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

The production is adapted by Tony Award- nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold. AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16.